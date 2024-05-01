Two New Books Explain Sikhism Within Context Of Indian History – OpEd

By Eurasia Review

Amritsar based Guru Arjan Dev Institute of Development Studies released its first two publications of the year. Both the books are published by LAP Lambert Academic Publishing Germany. The first book entitled Sikhism – An Indian Movement for Developing an Egalitarian Society: Tales of Supreme Sacrifice is authored by Dr Gursharan Singh Kainth, Director General of the institute.

According to Dr Pankaj Mittal Secretary General of Association of Indian University, the book is not only a testament to the courage of those who laid down their lives but also a tribute to the resilience and spirit of the Sikh community. It is a reminder that even in the face of adversity, the human spirit can triumph. The Saka Sirhind, Saka Nankana Sahib, and Saka Panja Sahib are stories of human resilience and determination in the face of extreme adversity.

Through vivid and lucid storytelling, this book takes us on a journey through the events that shaped the Sikh community’s history, portraying the selfless acts of bravery and sacrifice that have become emblematic of the Sikh faith, Dr Pankaj added.

She commends the author for his dedicated research and sensitive portrayal of these stories, which will serve as a source of inspiration for generations to come. The Tales of Supreme Sacrifice is a powerful reminder of the human capacity for sacrifice and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. It is a testament to the author’s dedication and passion for preserving the memory of these events and ensuring that their legacy is never forgotten.

Justice Talwant Singh, Hon’ble Judge of Delhi High Court,( now retired) commends the author for retaining the flavor and taste of those heady times when the Sikh cavalry galloped to victory on every battlefield the happened to traverse. With this classic work, he has brought alive yet another colourful chapter in Indian history. The book is a tour-de force, as author brings his careful reading of a wide range of historical material to reveal the contingencies of the past in all its complexity, added Justice Talwant Singh.

Second book also authored by Dr Kainth is entitled as Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh – Founder of the Sikh Empire of Punjab. The present work is not a research study. It is more in the nature of a tribute to a great leader of men produced by the Punjab who liberated north-west India, establishing an authority in which all people, without distinction of creed, class or caste, were co-sharers. Misunderstandings still prevail about the Maharaja, his character and personality, his policy and administration, engendered mostly by some of the early European writers.

Noted author Mr. Sivkishen Ji says the book to corrects several of these faulty perspectives. The author has retained the flavor and taste of those heady times when the Sikh cavalry galloped to victory on every battlefield they happened to traverse. With this classic work, he has brought alive yet another colorful chapter in Indian history. What a classic biography of one of India’s greatest rulers! The book is a tour-de-force, as the author brings her careful reading of a wide range of historical material to reveal the contingencies of the past in all its complexity.