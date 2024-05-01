UN Nuclear Chief Grossi Due In Iran In Coming Days

By Tasnim News Agency

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi will be attending an international nuclear conference that Iran is going to hold within the next few days, a spokesman said.

The spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Tuesday that the UN nuclear agency’s chief will visit the central city of Isfahan to take part in Iran’s 1st Conference on Nuclear Science and Technologies.

Behrouz Kamalvandi noted that Grossi will also hold consultations with a number of Iranian officials on the sidelines of the event.

The nuclear conference in Isfahan will be held on May 6-8 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

In comments in February, Head of the AEOI Mohammad Eslami hailed the growing coordination between Iran and the IAEA, expressing hope that the course of cooperation would continue to enable Iran to shatter the atmosphere the enemies seek to create against its nuclear industry.