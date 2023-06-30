Devastating Dam Destruction In Ukraine: A Multi-Domain Crisis With Far-Reaching Consequences – OpEd

By S. M. Saifee Islam

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on June 6 has had a profound impact on the ongoing war in Ukraine. The deleterious consequences of this catastrophic incident are already exerting a pessimistic influence on the prospects of the ongoing strife, while simultaneously presenting obstacles to the worldwide economy and food distribution network.

The jeopardization of vital infrastructure poses a significant risk to essential industries, potentially instigating a cascade of events that impact the sustenance of impoverished populations worldwide and exacerbates the precarious state of the global economy. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a decrease in worldwide growth has been forecasted, with a notable deceleration anticipated in advanced economies. In the event of heightened stress in the financial sector, there is a possibility of a further decline in global growth, thereby aggravating the economic uncertainties that lie ahead.

In light of the ambiguous future, it is imperative for the pertinent parties to expeditiously implement strategies to alleviate the destruction and endeavour to attain a conciliatory resolution to the dispute. The imperative for the international community to unify and devise a resolution to the war in Ukraine is crucial for the greater good of humanity.

Unravelling the Far-Reaching Ramifications

The devastating bombing of Ukraine’s Kakhovka Hydroelectric Dam is poised to have profound and far-reaching consequences that will significantly impact various aspects both domestically and internationally.

First and foremost, the environmental aftermath of the attack is already unfolding in catastrophic proportions due to the massive flood. Tens of thousands of people have been forcibly displaced from their homes, while thousands more find themselves stranded in flooded areas. Moreover, the dam’s reservoir served as a critical source of drinking water for millions residing in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhya oblasts, and even Crimea. Consequently, these regions now face a dire drinking water crisis, exacerbating an already dire situation and leading to a potential health catastrophe of enormous proportions.

Moreover, the release of approximately 150 metric tonnes of oil and a significant quantity of chemicals into the Dnieper River has resulted in extensive contamination, posing a severe threat to the ecosystem and marine life. Also, more than 123,552 acres of forest flooded following Kakhovka dam blast. Moreover, the destruction of the dam has created a permanent flood in the region, allowing the already beleaguered Dnieper River to be further exposed to a massive chemical assault. These environmental hazards not only imperil the local ecology but also carry significant consequences for the entire region, with lasting impacts expected to reverberate for years to come.

Secondly, the destruction of the dam has serious implications for Ukraine’s agricultural sector. The Dnieper River played a pivotal role as a vital transportation route for the export of Ukrainian grains, including wheat, barley, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower oil. With the loss of this critical route, concerns regarding the sustained supply of these commodities and potential shortages in import markets have resulted in a surge in global prices. The subsequent price increase is set to contribute to tighter markets and inflationary pressures worldwide. Notably, the ongoing conflict has already disrupted Ukraine’s food supply chain, and this additional hazard only exacerbates the risk of a worsening situation.

Moreover, the destruction of the dam has adversely affected over 20,000 hectares of farmland in the region, resulting in a projected significant drop in the upcoming wheat, soybean, and sunflower harvests. Given the world’s reliance on Ukrainian agricultural products, the current crisis is bound to impact global food inflation rates in the coming days, further amplifying the gravity of the situation.

Furthermore, the region affected along the Dnieper River holds significant importance as an industrial hub for Ukraine. The factories engaged in iron smelting and steel production heavily relied on the dam’s reservoir as a crucial water source for their manufacturing processes. With the loss of this vital resource, major industrial players such as Metinvest and ArcelorMittal have already faced disruptions in their operations. These setbacks in production compound the existing challenges caused by the war, leading to reduced Ukrainian steel production, supply chain bottlenecks, and global price increases.

The situation in the steel market is already alarming, and the water shortage is expected to further impede upcoming steel production, resulting in continued price hikes that could have adverse effects on the global economy. In fact, the price of Steel Rebar per (CNY/T) has already increased from $3328 in 2020 to $4300 in 2023, and if the situation persists, further rises are likely, significantly impacting global steel production.

Finally, the bombing of the Kakhovka Dam has escalated the risk associated with the nearby Zaporizhzhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). The loss of the dam’s reservoir has put the availability of cooling water for the plant in jeopardy, even if there is sufficient electricity to power the cooling system. While the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has assured that there is no immediate danger, diminishing water levels in the reservoir could compromise the plant’s cooling capabilities. Contingency plans have been put in place to secure alternative sources of cooling system water in case the water levels drop below a critical threshold. However, the safety and stability of the power plant remain highly sensitive issues for the entire region, and if the situation continues to deteriorate, the repercussions of the bombing of the Kakhovka Dam could potentially pose a credible nuclear accident threat in the future.

A Call to End War and Alleviate Human Suffering?

The bottom line here is that the destruction of the dam in Ukraine has resulted in significant threats to the global economy, regional environment, ecosystem, food production, and even a potential nuclear threat. Both parties involved continue to deny responsibility for the attack, but the damage has been done, and this single incident will undoubtedly alter the dynamics of the Ukrainian conflict in the days to come.

However, the true victims of this situation are the ordinary people living in the affected regions and the fragile ecosystems. The suffering endured by those affected by the devastating flood is unimaginable, and they should not bear the brunt of such repercussions. Additionally, the already vulnerable European ecology now faces increased risks and uncertainties due to this incident, amplifying the threats to the entire region.

Therefore, this incident has created yet another hellish situation for the region, further highlighting how the politics of powerful nations and the display of destructive weaponry fail to bring true freedom to the suffering population. Instead, the ongoing wars and endless destruction continue to shape a future of sorrow for the people of Ukraine. While the wars may eventually cease and opposition may fade, the lives of the masses and the environment cannot be restored so easily.

The appropriate course of action is to immediately halt the war and prioritize the preservation of humanity. Regardless of the outcomes of the Ukrainian conflict, one result remains permanent: the suffering of the people. The recent destruction of the dam has only further paved an uncertain path of suffering for the world economy.

To summarise, the destructive bombing of Ukraine’s Kakhovka Dam has led to severe ecological, agricultural, and industrial ramifications. The substantial inundation, pollution of aquatic resources, and disturbance of the food distribution network present noteworthy hazards to both public health and worldwide economies. The urgency for a resolution to the conflict is further intensified by the destruction of critical infrastructure and the potential nuclear threat emanating from a nearby power plant. Urgent measures are required to alleviate the enduring impact on the welfare of the populace of Ukraine, the steadiness of the area, and the worldwide financial system. Hence, it is imperative that we collectively comprehend the veracity of human affliction, subvert the challenges of discord, and strive towards the amelioration of mankind.