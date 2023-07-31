Afghanistan After The Takeover Of The Taliban (Part II) – OpEd

By Najib Azad

The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban has had far-reaching consequences, particularly for the millions of Afghans who have been forced to flee their homeland. This column aims to shed light on the dire situation Afghan refugees face, highlighting the forced deportations, torture, and lack of access to basic necessities they endure. Additionally, the brain drain caused by the exodus of highly educated Afghans will have long-lasting effects on the country’s future.

Forced Deportation and Torture:

According to reputable sources such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Food Program (WFP), and the Swedish Committee, over four million Afghans have been compelled to leave their country. These refugees, seeking safety and security, often find themselves subjected to unimaginable horrors in neighboring countries like Iran and Pakistan. Reports of torture and imprisonment are rampant, with Afghan refugees being denied access to basic needs such as food and medicine.

The journey to safety is treacherous for Afghan refugees, particularly those attempting to cross into Turkey and Europe. Tens of thousands have fallen victim to the brutality of border forces, enduring physical and psychological abuse. The European and Turkish border forces have been accused of torturing Afghan refugees, further exacerbating their already dire circumstances. Tragically, many educated young Afghans have lost their lives while attempting to reach countries like France, Italy, Greece, and North America. Human trafficking agents exploit their vulnerability, robbing them of their possessions and, in some cases, even their lives.

The Brain Drain and its Consequences:

One of the most devastating consequences of the Taliban takeover is the mass exodus of highly educated Afghans. It is estimated that 80% of these individuals have already fled, leaving behind a significant void in the country’s intellectual and professional landscape. The remaining 20% are desperately struggling to escape, recognizing the limited opportunities and uncertain future that awaits them under Taliban rule. This brain drain will undoubtedly have long-lasting effects on Afghanistan’s development and progress, creating a non-reversible vacuum in the nation’s history.

The departure of highly educated Afghans not only robs the country of its intellectual capital but also undermines its potential for growth and stability. These individuals, who have acquired knowledge and skills through years of education and training, are essential for building a prosperous and resilient Afghanistan. Their absence will hinder the country’s ability to rebuild and recover from the devastating effects of war and conflict. The loss of doctors, engineers, teachers, and other professionals will have a profound impact on the provision of essential services and the development of critical sectors.

The Need for International Support:

In light of the dire situation faced by Afghan refugees and the brain drain that is unfolding, it is imperative for the international community to step up and provide support. Humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and shelter, must be made readily available to those who have been forced to flee their homes.

Additionally, countries must open their doors to Afghan refugees, offering them safe havens and opportunities to rebuild their lives. The burden should not fall solely on neighboring countries but should be shared globally, with nations recognizing their responsibility to protect and assist those in need.

Conclusion:

The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban has resulted in a humanitarian crisis of immense proportions. Afghan refugees, numbering in the millions, face forced deportations, torture, and a lack of access to basic necessities. The brain drain caused by the exodus of highly educated Afghans further compounds the country’s challenges, leaving a void that will be difficult to fill. It is crucial for the international community to provide immediate support and assistance to Afghan refugees, ensuring their safety and well-being. Only through collective action can we hope to alleviate the suffering and pave the way for a brighter future for Afghanistan and its people.