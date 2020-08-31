College Students Across America Are Being Subjected To A Horrid Psychological Experiment – OpEd

By Adam Dick

College, long a fun and liberating experience for many young adults, has become a dreary and oppressive experience for many students living under the weight of a multitude of restrictions imposed at American college campuses in the name of countering coronavirus.

These restrictions are absurd from the perspective of protecting people’s health given that coronavirus is not particularly dangerous. This is especially the case for the teen and twenty-something students. For these relatively young college students, coronavirus generally poses very little risk of death. Further, most such young adults experience zero symptoms to minor sickness from coronavirus infection.

I have written about the draconian restrictions imposed at college campuses in the name of countering coronavirus, with some focus on Duke University, Syracuse University, and the University of Texas and Texas A&M. These are not handpicked examples of campuses whose college administrators have imposed uniquely harsh rules in the name of countering coronavirus. The problem is present at many college campuses across America, and it is devastating for many students.

Over at The Mass Illusion, Jordan Schachtel has collected testimonials of students who are living in depressing prison-like conditions at college campuses across America. It is heartbreaking to read of the forced conversion of an often positive and social campus life into a degrading and isolating confinement. You can read the students’ comments, and some comments from parents as well, here.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.