China’s Reunification In The New Era – OpEd

By Patial RC

China published a white paper titled “The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era” on August 10,2022 reiterating its claims over the self-ruled island. This is the third white paper, the two earlier were published in August 1993 and in February 2000. Chinese state media said the white paper demonstrates the country’s resolve to national reunification. The white paper said the Chinese community party (CCP) is committed to the historic mission of resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China’s complete reunification.The reiterated Chinese stand of this third white paper:

This new white paper is released to reiterate the fact that Taiwan is part of China, to demonstrate the resolve of the CPC and the Chinese people and their commitment to national reunification, and to emphasize the position and policies of the CPC and the Chinese government in the new era.

Taiwan Is Part of China – This Is an Indisputable Fact

The paper emphasis “ One China, and Taiwan is part of China. This is an indisputable fact supported by history and the law. Taiwan has never been a state; its status as part of China is unalterable. Any attempt to distort these facts and dispute or deny the one-China principle will end in failure.”Large number of historical records are quoted to stake the historical claims.However,the paper smartly does not talk about the rule of Chiang Kai-shek.

The ROC government of Chiang Kai-shek’s was overthrown and defeated in the 1949 civil war by the communists from mainland China and pushed, fled or withdrew to the Taiwan Island then part of the mainland China. Logically the Kuomintang government was on its own original Island which they were ruling having lost the mainland China to the communists. It continued to hold the seat of “China” at the UN and was a permanent member of the Security Council with veto power. ROC was formally expelled from the UN in 1979 by a vote of the General Assembly and replaced by the People’s Republic of China (PRC).UN Resolution 2758 is a political document encapsulating the one-China principle whose legal authority leaves no room for doubt and has been acknowledged worldwide claims China.

The United States approach to Taiwan has remained consistent across decades. “US has a longstanding one China policy!” which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act …We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side; “We do not support Taiwan independence”… but US maintains capacity to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security, or the social or economic system, of Taiwan.(US Department of State -28 May 2022).It appears at times “US one China policy relates to only Mainland China seeing their deep involvement in Taiwan”.

Resolute Efforts of the CPC to Realize China’s Complete Reunification

After the founding of the PRC in 1949, China’s Communists, under the leadership of Mao Zedong, proposed the essential guideline, underlying principle, and basic policy for peaceful settlement of the Taiwan question.

The CPC has always been the spine of the Chinese nation, exercising strong leadership in realizing national rejuvenation and reunification. Its consistent efforts over the decades to resolve the Taiwan question and achieve complete national reunification are based on the following:

The one-China principle must be upheld, and no force should be allowed to separate Taiwan from China.

It is imperative to strive for the well-being of all Chinese people, including those in Taiwan for a better life.

Must follow the principles of freeing the mind, seeking truth from facts in formulating principles and policies related to Taiwan.

It is necessary to have the courage to fight against any force that attempts to undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity or stands in the way of its reunification.

Extensive unity and solidarity must be upheld to mobilize all factors to fight against any force that would divide the country, and pool strengths to advance national reunification.

China’s Complete Reunification is critical to National Rejuvenation

Further reiterated for China by President Xi; “Nothing is more important than the acquisition of the lost territories and the reunification of China”. China’s President Xi has said “Reunification” with Taiwan “must be fulfilled“ and does not rule out the possible use of force to achieve this.

The paper warns; “Any attempt by separatist forces to prevent Reunification is bound to fail”.

Any moves to separate Taiwan from China represent the serious crime of secession, and undermine the common interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits and the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation. The DPP authorities have adopted a separatist stance, and colluded with external forces in successive provocative actions designed to divide the country.They have steadily built up their military forces with the intention of pursuing “independence” and preventing reunification by force. They join with external forces in trying to sow the seeds of “two China’s” or “one China, one Taiwan”. External Forces obstructing China’s complete Reunification will surely be defeated.

Peaceful cross-straits relations way for reunification

Both sides should work together towards this goal. We will explore an innovative approach to integrated development and take the lead in setting up a pilot zone for integrated cross-Straits development. We should promote cooperation in culture, education, and health care, and the sharing of social security and public resources. We should take active steps to institutionalize cross-Straits economic cooperation and create a common market for the two sides to strengthen the Chinese economy.

The Rights and Interests of the people in Taiwan will be fully protected

Promises Taiwan provided that China’s sovereignty, security and development interests are guaranteed, after reunification Taiwan will enjoy a high degree of autonomy as a special administrative region. Taiwan’s social system and its way of life will be fully respected, and the private property, religious beliefs, and lawful rights and interests of the people in Taiwan will be fully protected.

Use of force would be the last resort : ultimate goal is peaceful reunification

The White Paper has reflected the Chinese clear resolve of its stand on Taiwan and further goes on to Warn : “that the “Taiwan question is an internal affair that involves China’s core interests and national sentiments, and no external interference will be tolerated. Any attempt to use the Taiwan question as a pretext to interfere in China’s internal affairs or obstruct China’s reunification will meet with the resolute opposition of the Chinese people. No one should underestimate our resolve, will and ability to defend China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.Use of force would be the last resort taken under compelling circumstances. We will always be ready to respond with the use of force or other necessary means to interference by external forces or radical action by separatist elements. Our ultimate goal is to ensure the prospects of China’s peaceful reunification and advance this process.The historic goal of reuniting our motherland must be realized and will be realized”.

In the wake of tensions in the Taiwan Strait following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit, Taiwan stated; “It will continue to enhance its self-defence capabilities while maintaining close coordination with all like-minded nations, to jointly preserve the rules-based international order and safeguard security across the Taiwan Strait”.

The government of ROC (Taiwan) has conveyed sincere gratitude to over 50 countries which called on all sides to exercise restrain, de-escalate tensions, avoid unilateral actions to change status quo and maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and consolidate peace, in the Indo-Pacific region.

If the China-US relations continue to further deteriorate, then the Moscow-Beijing’s relations are likely to enhance, more than ever before. China will need a reliable strategic partner in order to focus on Washington, which views China as a strategic adversary. Moscow will be a Quid-pro-quo partner to reciprocate the China support for the War on Ukraine. That implies more political, military, economic and technological China-Russia cooperation will be on the cards.The white paper demonstrates China’s clear resolve to national reunification at any cost.

