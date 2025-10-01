TTP’s Terror Campaign: A Legacy Of Violence And Destruction – OpEd

By Ahmad Khan

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an organization that has always held terror and devastation in high regard, has been exposing itself through its blood and cowardly actions in Pakistan.

Recently, the group in its Telegram channel released a report where it bragged that it had conducted 359 attacks in the country. These attacks were mainly composed of ambushes, sniper attacks, and IED attacks, and were mainly against the innocent and the security forces of Pakistan. The activities of the TTP are problematic in national security, stability, and well-being of the innocent Pakistani population, as it is based on extremism and power-hungry activities.

According to the September 2025 report by the TTP through its Umari Media Telegram channel, the scope of the bloodshed is devastating, with the group claiming to have killed 476 people and another 317 individuals injured, making the total 793 victims. Those affected most are the South Waziristan, Bajaur, North Waziristan, and DI Khan, but the violence has gripped the whole country, and areas like Khyber, Tank, Karachi, Swat, and Mardan are not spared. These figures are not just figures; these are the pain, loss, and suffering of thousands of families, whose lives have been ruined by the terror of the group.

This is not a one-time incident but a bigger and ongoing campaign of destruction and fear. The brutal attack of the TTP on the security apparatus of Pakistan in terms of the army, police, and peace committees depicts the final aim, which aimed at destabilization the nation and taking power by any means. It is not just the military installations they want to destroy but the entire social fabric, the rule of law, civil governance, and peace of communities, which are already suffering the aftermath of decades of violence, that are their targets.

The TTP is also using Islam as a false cover for its violent program. The activities and ideology of the group have nothing in common with the fundamental principles of Islam, which is the religion that preaches peace, justice, and respect for human life. Rather, the TTP has adopted a perverted, radical form of Islam to rationalize its violence. The fact that they are hiding behind religion is just further hypocritical to their cause since Islam specifically outlaws killing innocent people and destroying the property of others. Nevertheless, the activities of the TTP are a gross defiance of such principles, and they clearly indicate that they are simply a group of Khawarij – a group of extremists that corrupt religion to carry out their violent missions.

What is even more disturbing is that the TTP celebrates violence using social media. The group has been extremely organized and strategic in marketing their attacks, recording their violent activities regularly on Telegram, Twitter, and other social media. By glorifying their barbaric acts on the internet, TTP not only tries to enlist the help of their misled counterparts but also tries to create fear and distrust among the population towards the state. This is a calculated use of social media, which is a manifestation of the hostility of the group who are utilizing these platforms to spread propaganda, attract new followers, and glorify the killing and destruction of innocent lives.

The promotion of violence via social media by the TTP only underlines how they do not value human life and the twisted perception of the world. They portray themselves as martyrs in a just cause in their efforts to recruit others and radicalize them, yet they are actually a barbaric group whose very activities are based on chaos, fear, and oppression. The TTP tries to divide the population and create chaos by attacking state structures, police, and innocent citizens. However, what is even more tragic is the fact that they completely ignore human dignity; thousands of families remain in mourning, and millions of people can only put up with the constant fear of being attacked again.

So what is the actual objective of this violence? The mission of the TTP is not the liberation or the defense of some moral cause but power. They attack because they have an unquenchable appetite of having control and dominance. They perceive violence as a means to acquire power and seek control. TTP wants to destroy the state apparatus of Pakistan, destabilize its institutions, and disseminate its poisonous ideology. It is that they do not know they are making a way to win, but they are merely plunging themselves into their own loss.

Pakistan needs to react to this extremism in the spirit of resilience and togetherness. As the TTP can use terror to dishearten the determination of the nation, they will discover the people of Pakistan are entirely committed to peace and development. The relationship between the people and the security forces is more united than ever, as shown by the continuous efforts to destroy terrorist networks. The security forces of Pakistan and its strong citizens are tireless in their war against terror. The TTP is responding to each attack with a greater and more decisive retaliation.

The destructive agenda of the group is bound to fail as it does not have a true cause, a moral base, and is facing the resistance of the majority of the Pakistani people. The TTP is the worst form of extremism, and their violent movement will one day be overcome by the unity and willpower of the Pakistani people. TTP is not struggling to have a brighter future, but anarchy, segregation, and domination. Islam, being the guiding religion of Pakistan, is in stark contrast to their practices, and this is what will lead the country to victory. The determination of Pakistan cannot be broken, and the TTP will not be able to pursue their mission of destruction.