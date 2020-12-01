Indiana State Rep. Won’t Renounce His Bigotry – OpEd

By William Donohue

Dear Indiana Legislators:

On November 19, I contacted Indiana state Representative John Jacob, asking him to renounce a series of anti-Catholic remarks he made while running for office, pledging never to make them again. I gave him to the end of the month, November 30, to “put an end to this issue” (my letter was sent via email and in the overnight mail). He has not replied.

To see a sample of his bigoted commentary, posted on social media platforms, click here.

There is no legitimate place for someone like Jacob in public office. Anyone who would post anti-Catholic hate speech on social media is not fit to represent his Catholic constituency. Hopefully, you will read his bigoted posts and let him know of your disdain for his behavior.

Furthermore, I am requesting that Republican lawmakers, beginning with House Speaker Todd Huston, not to include Jacob in the Republican caucus. Had Jacob made these invidious remarks while in office, I would have asked that he be censured. At the very least, he should now be marginalized by his colleagues.

Sincerely,

William A. Donohue, Ph.D.

President

Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights

450 7th Avenue

New York, New York 10123

Contact Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston (R) asking him to lead the way in barring Jacob from the Republican caucus: [email protected]