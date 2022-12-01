Iran: Protests Continue As People Celebrate Loss Of Mullahs’ Team In World Cup 2022 – OpEd

By Mahmoud Hakamian

Iran’s nationwide uprising marks its 76th day on Wednesday with truck drivers across the country standing their ground and continuing their nationwide strike against the mullahs’ regime. Activists in many cities are reporting local truckers are joining the anti-regime campaign knowing the impact their movement is having on the regime. People in various cities are continuing their protests with night rallies and other measures to express their hatred of the mullahs’ regime.

Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 277 cities. Over 680 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 541 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.

On Tuesday night people in dozens of cities took to the streets to celebrate the loss of the regime’s football team against the U.S. in World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The Iranian people have been celebrating due to the fact that they do not consider the football team as their national team, but rather a team that represents Iranian regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the mullahs’ regime.

People in different parts of Tehran were also seen chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Mullahs must get lost!” “We won’t have a country as long as the mullahs are in power!” “So many years of crimes! Death to the mullahs’ regime!”

In several cities, citizens held mourning ceremonies for protesters murdered by security forces in recent days. In Mahabad, a large group of people gathered for protest rallies at a mourning ceremony for Shuresh Niknam, killed by security forces three days ago. In Bandar-e Anzali, people gathered at the funeral of Mehran Samak, a civilian killed last night by the regime’s security forces. At the funeral, the people chanted anti-regime slogans, including, “Death to the dictator!”

Cities in numerous parts of Iran are more frequently witnessing protesters using Molotov cocktails in an escalating number of attacks against the mullahs’ regime and their interests. This includes targeting members and commanders of the regime’s security forces, and attacks against sites of the Basij, a paramilitary force affiliated to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC); centers used by the mullahs to promote the regime’s ideology of hatred, misogyny, and fundamentalism; offices of local Khamenei representatives; and local offices of members of the regime’s Majlis (parliament) in various cities and towns.

On Wednesday morning a video report from northwest Iran showed the Jolfa-Maran roadbeing completely empty of any trucks as truck drivers in this area and across the country continue their strike. Another report from Isfahan, central Iran, indicates local employees of the Water and Sewage Department have been on strike seeking answers to their long-raised demands.

In Mashhad and Firuzkhuh, truck drivers continued their strikes in solidarity with nationwide protests. And in Tehran, the employees of the Raja New Industrial Company stopped working and held protest rallies.

On Tuesday morning initial reports indicated truck drivers of the refinery in Shiraz, south-central Iran, were on strike and continuing the nationwide movement that is gaining pace. Truck drivers in Sanandaj and Marivan in Kurdistan Province of western Iran, and ports in Bandar Abbas were also on strike. Reports indicate many drivers have been on strike for three weeks. Hundreds of trucks were parked at a city terminal and nearby roads, according to local activists. Similar strikes were also reported in Kermanshah Province and Dehaqan of Isfahan Province.

In Mahdasht, a city in Alborz Province located west of Tehran, reports indicated protesters set ablaze the local office of Khamenei’s representative.

Nurses of Khomeini Hospital in the capital Tehran also held a protest gathering seeking answers from regime officials regarding their long-raised demands. Nurses in Isfahan’s Al-Zahra University Hospital also launched a protest rally today.

In Hormozgan Province, southern Iran, workers of the Maad Koush Steel Company went on strike as another sector of the country’s industry joined the nationwide movement. Other reports from Sanandaj indicate schoolkids were seen setting up roadblocks by emptying dumpsters to set the trash on fire.

The UK-based Express website published a piece written by a member of the PMOI/MEK Resistance Units inside Iran focusing on the ongoing struggle against the mullahs and the regime’s conspiracies.

“For years the regime has tried to divide the people based on their ethnicities. But that strategy has failed. When the regime massacred our compatriots in Zahedan in destitute Sistan and Baluchestan Province, people in other cities took to the streets and chanted, ‘From Zahedan to Kurdistan to Khuzestan, I will sacrifice my life for Iran’. People are determined to liberate Iran and take back their homeland,” said Mina Lotfi.

“All we are asking is that our legitimate rights be recognized… Proscribe the IRGC as a terrorist entity; close Iranian embassies; guarantee our unhindered access to the internet. The West should take these actions, and we will overthrow the ayatollahs ourselves,” she explained.

The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.

She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

Mahmoud Hakamian writes for PMOI/MEK, where this article was published