Iran Summons Swiss Envoy over US ‘Warmongering Statements’

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss envoy representing US interests in Tehran over “warmongering statements” by American officials.

The Swiss charge d’affaires was summoned on Wednesday over Washington’s accusations against Tehran and its stance on the latest developments in Iraq, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

During the meeting with the Swiss diplomat, an Iranian foreign minister’s assistant, Mohsen Baharvand, asked him to convey Iran’s strong protest to the US officials over their “warmongering statements” in violation of the United Nations Charter, the ministry said.

“He (the Swiss envoy) was reminded that Iran is not a country seeking war… but stands against any threat or any unreasonable act and defends itself with all its might,” according to the website.

US officials, including President Donald Trump, are trying to accuse Iran of encouraging the protests underway in Iraq against US airstrikes on bases of Popular Mobilization Units PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi.

On Sunday, US forces conducted drone strikes on a number of Kata’ib Hezbollah bases in Iraq’s western Anbar province, killing at least 28 individuals and leaving another 51 injured.

Kata’ib Hezbollah is part of Iraq’s PMU.

Following the strikes, the Pentagon issued a statement saying that it had targeted three locations of the Iraqi fighters in Iraq and two in Syria in response to alleged attacks targeting American forces.

The incident led to a massive funeral ceremony for the Iraqi martyrs, followed by a huge rally by thousands of angry protesters who reached the US diplomatic mission in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, chanting ‘Death to America’ and burning US flags on Tuesday.

The protesters further held up signs calling for the US mission to be shut down and for the parliament to order US forces to leave Iraq.

Many protesters have set up tents, announcing plans for an indefinite sit-in until the embassy is closed and the ambassador expelled from the country.

A few hours into the protest, tear gas was fired in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.