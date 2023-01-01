ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, January 2, 2023

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo of Aržano border crossing between Croatia and Bosnia. Photo Credit: Petr Vilgus, Wikimedia Commons

File photo of Aržano border crossing between Croatia and Bosnia. Photo Credit: Petr Vilgus, Wikimedia Commons
1 Europe World News 

Chechens Fleeing Ukraine War Mass On Bosnia-Croatia Border

Balkan Insight 0 Comments

By

By Azem Kurtic

“Chechens have been congregating close to the frontier with Croatia in recent weeks while waiting for a chance to cross into the European Union,” a report published on Friday in the UK The Times said.

The frontier mentioned is the Maljevac border crossing between Bosnia and Croatia near Velika Kladusa, a place often mentioned when reporting on migrants and refugees. 

Bosnia’s Ministry of Security said some 50 Russians, mostly from Chechnya, had entered Bosnia lately, using a 30-day visa-free travel agreement between Bosnia and Russia. 

“Most of these people are located near the Maljevac border crossing and want to continue their journey to the EU, because, according to their own statements, they want to avoid mobilisation in their country,” the ministry said on Wednesday, referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Bosnian police in the northwest Una-Sana Canton said they could do nothing to halt the Chechens. “Since they entered the country legally, we don’t have jurisdiction over them, but we have noticed their presence,” police told BIRN. 

According to the UK media report, some of them are able to afford a hotel but the majority are sleeping outside near the border. The Times also reported that a group of 20 asylum seekers entered Croatia on Thursday, citing local media. 

Chechen fighters under the command of Ramzan Kadyrov have been a core part of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of 300,000 reservists for the Ukrainian front, hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled the country. Some 45,000 have left for Serbia, which refused to impose sanctions on Russia.

Balkan Insight

The Balkan Insight (fornerkt the Balkin Investigative Reporting Network, BIRN) is a close group of editors and trainers that enables journalists in the region to produce in-depth analytical and investigative journalism on complex political, economic and social themes. BIRN emerged from the Balkan programme of the Institute for War & Peace Reporting, IWPR, in 2005. The original IWPR Balkans team was mandated to localise that programme and make it sustainable, in light of changing realities in the region and the maturity of the IWPR intervention. Since then, its work in publishing, media training and public debate activities has become synonymous with quality, reliability and impartiality. A fully-independent and local network, it is now developing as an efficient and self-sustainable regional institution to enhance the capacity for journalism that pushes for public debate on European-oriented political and economic reform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *