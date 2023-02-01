Iran’s Top General Urges Closer Cooperation With North Korea

By Tasnim News Agency

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri called for the promotion of interaction with North Korea in the efforts to ensure regional stability and counter unilateralism in the world.

In a message on Wednesday, the top Iranian commander congratulated General Pak Su-il on his appointment as the new Chief of the General Staff of North Korea.

In his message, the Iranian general expressed hope that cooperation between Tehran and Pyongyang would continue to grow on the path to the establishment of regional peace and stability and in the fight against any measure upsetting international security and against unilateralism.

Major General Baqeri also wished the North Korean government and people success and prosperity.