Iran Begins Construction Of New Nuclear Power Plant Near Strait Of Hormuz

By Tasnim News Agency

The construction of a new nuclear power plant got underway in Iran’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan on Thursday.

During a visit to Hormozgan Province, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued an order, via videoconference, to start the project on the construction of the nuclear power plant in Sirik.

Located on the neck of the Strait of Hormuz, the new power plant is designed to have an electricity generation capacity of 5,000 megawatts.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has set a long-term target of generating 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity in the country.