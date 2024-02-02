The Possibility Of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. As The Libertarian Party Presidential Nominee – OpEd

By Adam Dick

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is not a libertarian. Neither has he claimed to be one.

Nevertheless, in a Saturday interview with host Michael Smerconish at CNN, Kennedy said his campaign, which has “a very good relationship with the Libertarian Party,” is “looking at” the possibility of him seeking the party’s presidential nomination.

Further, Kennedy, who described himself as feeling “very comfortable with most of the values of the Libertarian Party,” mentioned that he is set to speak at the upcoming California Libertarian Party state convention and may speak at the New York Libertarian Party state convention as well.

One may think that delegates at the Libertarian Party’s national convention would never select Kennedy as the presidential nominee given that he is not a libertarian. However, consider that in 2016 the party’s national convention delegates selected the nonlibertarian Bill Weld as the vice presidential nominee who then proceeded to promote Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton while out on the campaign trail. Maybe Kennedy can win the Libertarian Party presidential nomination.

