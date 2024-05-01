Iran Says Over 130 IAEA Inspectors Allowed In Country

By Tasnim News Agency

Highlighting the continuous process of cooperation between Iran and the UN nuclear agency in accordance with the Safeguards, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said more than 130 IAEA inspectors are permitted to work in the country.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday, Mohammad Eslami said Iran has not barred any IAEA inspector from entering the country.

Currently, more than 130 IAEA inspectors are permitted to conduct inspections in Iran, he added, noting that the International Atomic Energy Agency is regularly carrying out its inspection activities at Iran’s nuclear sites within the framework of the Safeguards –the activities by which the IAEA can verify that a state is living up to its international commitments not to use nuclear technology for development of atomic weapons.

Highlighting the constant interaction and dialogue between Iran and the UN nuclear agency under the Safeguards, Eslami said discussions about two of the four so-called undeclared locations in Iran have been concluded, while talks on the other two alleged undeclared locations are in progress.

He also noted that negotiations will be held with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during his upcoming visit to Iran, expressing hope that the talks would help resolve the ambiguities and strengthen interaction between Iran and the IAEA under the Safeguards.

Grossi will be attending Iran’s 1st Conference on Nuclear Science and Technologies within the next few days.

The nuclear conference in Isfahan will be held on May 6-8 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.