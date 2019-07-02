Arab Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone Targeting Saudi Arabia
By Arab News
The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia on Monday, state news agency SPA said.
Coalition forces destroyed the drone while it was still in Yemen’s airspace at 9:07 a.m., Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
Houthi militants continue to use drones in terror attacks against civilians and civilian structures, the Coalition spokesman added.
The Coalition will continue fighting the militia in a manner that is acceptable under international law, Al-Turki said.
Please Donate Today
Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.