Arab Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone Targeting Saudi Arabia

By Arab News

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia on Monday, state news agency SPA said.

Coalition forces destroyed the drone while it was still in Yemen’s airspace at 9:07 a.m., Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Houthi militants continue to use drones in terror attacks against civilians and civilian structures, the Coalition spokesman added.

The Coalition will continue fighting the militia in a manner that is acceptable under international law, Al-Turki said.