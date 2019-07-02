ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, July 2, 2019
Screenshot of Yemeni ‘Qasif K-2’ strike drone. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Arab Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone Targeting Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia on Monday, state news agency SPA said.

Coalition forces destroyed the drone while it was still in Yemen’s airspace at 9:07 a.m., Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Houthi militants continue to use drones in terror attacks against civilians and civilian structures, the Coalition spokesman added.

The Coalition will continue fighting the militia in a manner that is acceptable under international law, Al-Turki said.

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

