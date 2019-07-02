Jimmy Carter, Wiser Than King Solomon, Suggests Landmark Investigation – OpEd

By Liberty Nation

By Graham J Noble*

It is hard to deny that Democrats have never accepted the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Indeed, it is hard to deny that Democrats refuse to accept the outcome of any election in which the winner has an “R” after his or her name. Former President Jimmy Carter may have just dropped on the political establishment a bombshell which will give Democrats the ammunition they need to finally convince the American people that their current president is an imposter.

The man whose greatest legacy is that he is the only president in American history named Jimmy Carter made a stunning claim during a recent Carter Center panel discussion in Leesburg, VA. The 39th president voiced his belief that Donald Trump “didn’t actually win the election in 2016,” and suggested that the matter should be the subject of a “full investigation.”

The Consequences of Carter’s Stunning Allegation

Such an idea has never even been considered, and the implications are enormous: A sitting American president investigated for allegedly having rigged a general election. But how does Carter believe this could have happened? “[Trump] lost the election,” says the man who achieved greatness by paving the way for President Ronald Reagan, “and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf.” A truly stunning and troubling claim. Carter is, obviously, a deep thinker and far ahead of his time. Such a thought would never have occurred to anyone who lacks this man’s insight and intellect.

What, then, could be done to determine whether such an unthinkable situation might have come about? Surely, this would be a matter for the FBI. Even the world’s premier law enforcement agency, though, could not by itself handle the sheer scope of such an investigation.

The Bureau should, perhaps, enlist the cooperation of the CIA and even the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Together, these agencies would need to use human informants and other methods of surveillance to covertly monitor certain individuals who worked on Trump’s campaign team. The hiring of foreign spies to gather information may even be needed.

Additionally, the Democratic Party – the offended party – would have a role to play. It might want to consider paying a friendly, private research firm to gather information about the president’s “collusion” – for want of a better word – with Russian officials.

Such an effort is all well and good, but what is really needed to thoroughly investigate Carter’s bombshell revelation is a special counsel. Someone of enormous integrity and experience should be appointed to lead this task – someone like former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who is eminently capable of getting to the bottom of this matter. If indeed the election was fixed by the Russians, Mueller will surely uncover evidence sufficient to remove Trump from office.

What Else Does Carter Know?

As the audience at the Carter Center reeled from the great man’s devastating revelation, America’s only living former president with the middle name Earl went on to offer several additional thoughts on disputed events from the nation’s history.

The Confederate states may not have won have the Civil War, Carter claims. President John F. Kennedy’s death could have been caused by a bullet from an assassin’s rifle, he suggested, rather than by an extremely severe headache, as has always been assumed.

With an eye on the many international tensions faced by America today, the son of a peanut farmer, who became a peanut in his own right, even offered up a grand new vision to ensure the nation’s security: The establishment of a navy, an army, and an airforce – perhaps even a corps of marines – to protect America and its interests. He proposed the establishment of a “Department of Defense” to oversee these new military forces.

Wow! The Founding Fathers look like a band of dullards in comparison to Carter! What vision! Maybe this guy should run for president.

*About the author: Graham J Noble, Chief Political Correspondent & Satirist at LibertyNation.com. Raised and inspired by his father, a World War II veteran, Graham learned early in life how to laugh and be a gentleman. After attending college, he decided to join the British Army, where he served for several years and saw combat on four continents. In addition to being a news and politics junkie, Graham loves laughter, drinking and the outdoors. Combining all three gives him the most pleasure. Individual liberty is one of the few things he takes seriously.

