Elias Mpedi Magosi Becomes New Executive Secretary Of SADC

By Kester Kenn Klomegah

H.E. Elias Mpedi Magosi has started from September his top-level regional job as the new Executive Secretary of Southern African Development Community (SADC). Magosi, a national of the Republic of Botswana, was sworn in as the Seventh SADC Executive Secretary at the 41st SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Lilongwe, Republic of Malawi on 18th August, 2021.

He replaces Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, whose term ended August 31. She served two 4-year terms from 2013 to 2021 at SADC Secretariat. Some of her key responsibilities, included engaging all the members as an economic bloc, overseeing, and implementing various programmes and projects in the southern African region. There were several achievements and milestones during the past eight years. The region remains stable and peaceful, notwithstanding the isolated challenges, though.

According to biographical reports from the Secretariat, Magosi, after graduating from the University of Botswana, went on to study at the University of Bolton in the United Kingdom and the Bowling Green State University in the United States.

From April 2021 to the time of his appointment as SADC Executive Secretary, he served as Acting Ambassador-at-large under the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Botswana. Before that, Magosi was the Permanent Secretary to the President of the Republic of Botswana. As Permanent Secretary to the President, he was reporting to His Excellency, Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana.

Magosi has sound understanding and coordination of the workings of governments, and effective linkages with political levels, private sector and academic institutions, including regional cooperation and coordination.

He has over 28 years of experience in large-scale performance and process improvement, strategic management, human resource management and change management in public, private and parastatal (quasi-government) sector organizations.

Magosi has a strong background in restructuring, organizational redesign, planning and budgeting, and project management. He has very good skills in communication, facilitation, team development and management, strategic thinking, negotiation, advocacy and high level advisory.

In addition to these attributes, Magosi possesses very strong skills in resourcing, coaching, performance tracking and management, and reporting. He has a passion for creating new or improve existing systems and processes to drive efficiency and sustenance. He is an ardent proponent of effective governance and prudent use of resources, and he has strong personal commitment to make a difference in the world.

With his combined educational background and working skills, expectation is very high that Magosi has to deliver his new regional responsibilities. Notwithstanding some differences in political culture, national policies and approaches towards development issues, the history, shared principles and values, the common agenda have always enabled the region to find common ground.

This common agenda is explicitly spelt out in Article 5 of the SADC Treaty. It aims at, among others, “promoting sustainable and equitable economic growth and social economic development that will ensure poverty alleviation with the ultimate objective of its eradication, enhance the standard and quality of life of the people of Southern Africa.

Southern African Development Community (SADC), an organization made up of 16 member states, was established in 1980. The Member States are Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.