Book On Wisdom As Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

By Eurasia Review

In the context of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and by way of paying tribute to his philosophy of wisdom and truth, Nandini Voice for the Deprived, a Chennai based NGO has released a book on “What is wisdom and why is it necessary?”

The book is authored by N.S. Venkataraman, Trustee, Nandini Voice for the Deprived. The book defines wisdom and goes on to lament that the world is in turmoil today mainly due to lack of wisdom among large section of people around the world including political leaders in different countries.

While the need for wisdom is the central theme of all religious scripture , somehow it has not made an impact on the mindset of most people. After discussing various issues relating to wisdom, the book goes on to advocate the need for introducing three months compulsory course in schools all over the world on the importance of wisdom, for the benefit of children in the formative age group. When children grow up with awareness about the need of wisdom, it will have a positive impact on the global scenario, promoting love harmony and peace.

The book has appealed to United Nations Secretary General to organize a world conference on the need for wisdom and adopt a resolution in the UN, where all member countries would pledge themselves to promote the cause of wisdom, as it has been done in the case of the yoga movement.

