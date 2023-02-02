Israel And Iran: Post King Cyrus The Great – OpEd

By Rabbi Philip M. Posner and Rabbi Allen S. Maller

The United Nations General Assembly on October 20, 2010, proclaimed the first week of February of each year as an Interfaith Harmony Week for all religions, faiths, and beliefs; recognizing” the imperative need for dialogue among faiths and religions in enhancing mutual understanding, harmony, and cooperation among people.”

In that context, in light of Interfaith Harmony Week, we offer our rather radical proposal for dialogue between Israel and Iran, which we admit is made of imagination, even naivete. But can we who advocate for peace and justice ever give up on our dreams?

So, instead of another example of the tragic violence between Israel and Iran, can anyone imagine the very opposite: Not missiles or bombs killing Israelis or Iranians, but dialogue about their mutual survival? Not necessarily reconciliation – but at least something other than continuing bloodshed, or worse still, the possibility an all-out war?

Our proposal would be initiated by Israel with a major media announcement something like this:

To the people of The Islamic Republic of Iran, its government and the honorable Ebrahim Raisi, President.

How long will our mutual acts of terrorism, and violent actions against each other continue – the shedding of blood the killing of your citizens and ours – including the possibility of an all-out war – the death of thousands more – men, women, and children?

Do we really hate each other? If so, is our hatred irreconcilable? Do we even know each other – the descendants of two great nations – ancient Persia and ancient Israel – Judea?

In fact, do you know that if it were not for the founder of the Persian empire, the predecessor of your present-day Iran, we Jews would not be here today? Known as Cyrus the Great, the founder of the Achaemenid Empire, who’s vast, empire embraced all of the states of the ancient Near East, on October 2, 539, BCE, with brilliant military prowess he conquered the supposedly unconquerable Babylon, whose king Nebuchadnezzar had conquered Judah in 597. He then performed an unheard-of historical act of compassion.

“In the most widely-known example of benevolence ever recorded, … after conquering Babylon Cyrus allowed the Judeans to return to Jerusalem – along with the sacred relics the Babylonians had stolen – and (even) encouraged them to rebuild the temple King Nebuchadnezzar had destroyed.”

Had he not acted so benevolently, what an historical irony, we Jews would likely have been absorbed into greater Persia. That is why our modern Israel, owes Iran, the successor state to a great Persian ruler, a debt of gratitude, possibly even minting a coin of him in his honor.

As is well known, since the fall of the Shah, 12/11/1978, we, the citizens of Iran and Israel have suffered a history of anger, fear, and mutual mistrust. That was also the case with Israel and Egypt. Then, in November 1977, President Anwar Sadat of Egypt, alih al-salam, against the advice of his advisers, surprised we Israelis, and Jews everywhere by going to Jerusalem to extend the hand of peace, with the result that Egyptians and Israelis now live together in relative peace.

To you the citizens of Iran and President Raisi, we Jews want you to know we do not hate you. Mistrust you yes, but we are asking you and ourselves: Are we capable of beginning, at the minimum, a dialogue about our fears and hopes for our peoples?

Our great prophet Isaiah taught “nation shall not lift up sword against nation, nor shall we learn war anymore.” And your great prophet Mohammed, alih al-salam, taught “The best among you is the one who doesn’t harm others with his tongue or his hands.”

May we, Israel, and you Iran surprise each other. Instead of more weapons of war, let us begin with the courage to hope and act for something other than the dogmatic, perpetual compliance to kill. Let us stop the bloodshed – give shalom/salaam a chance and may the delight of Cyrus’s compassion shine down upon the peoples of Iran, Israel, Palestine, and all humanity.