Iran: President Raisi Asserts Sovereignty Over Three Persian Gulf Islands

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi declared the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf as an inseparable part of the country during his visit to the southern Hormozgan province on Thursday.

President Raisi emphasized the historical and definitive documents that consistently confirm Iran’s sovereignty over the islands of Abu Musa, and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs in the Persian Gulf.

Highlighting Iran’s constructive role in the region, President Raisi stated that the country’s position has always focused on ensuring sustainable security.

Expressing gratitude to Iran’s security forces for contributing to lasting peace in the region, he asserted that the Islamic Republic’s presence in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman guarantees security, while the presence of foreigners poses a threat to regional peace.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that Abu Musa, the Greater, and Lesser Tunbs are integral parts of the country. These strategically located islands, situated near the Strait of Hormuz – the world’s most crucial oil chokepoint, have a historical connection to Iran, supported by numerous historical, legal, and geographical documents both within Iran and globally.

However, the United Arab Emirates has persistently laid claim to these islands.