File photo of US President Joe Biden. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

File photo of US President Joe Biden. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)
1 Middle East Opinion The Americas 

President Biden On US Military Operation In The Middle East – Statement

US President Joe Biden 0 Comments

By

This past Sunday, three American soldiers were killed in Jordan by a drone launched by militant groups backed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).  Earlier today, I attended the dignified return of these brave Americans at Dover Airforce Base, and I have spoken with each of their families.
 
This afternoon, at my direction, U.S. military forces struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack U.S. forces.
 
Our response began today.  It will continue at times and places of our choosing.
 
The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world.  But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond.

US President Joe Biden

Joseph "Joe" Robinette Biden Jr. is an American politician who is the 46th president of the United States. A member of the Democratic Party, he previously served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *