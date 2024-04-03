Religious Easter Eggs Okay Under G.W. Bush – OpEd

By William Donohue

The Biden administration is wrong. The media are wrong. Snopes is wrong. Politifact is wrong. They are all guilty of misinformation: Religious Easter Eggs were allowed under President George W. Bush.

To see the proof for yourself, click here.

This was the Easter Egg that was one of 51 that were on display in 2002. It represented the state of New Mexico; no one complained.

This Easter Egg is an image of El Santuario de Chimayo, a small shrine located in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Chimayo, New Mexico. It has been a place of worship since 1813, and is one of the most important Catholic pilgrimage centers in the United States.

The New Mexico artist responsible for this submission is Stan Franklin, a resident of Bosque Farms, New Mexico. According to one news story, he “chose a church theme to portray the Land of Enchantment. In pen, ink and acrylic paint, the drawing depicted the destination of the Good Friday Pilgrimage to Chimayo.”

When I learned of reports that prohibitions against displays of religious themes and symbols on Easter Eggs were commonplace before the Biden administration, I was skeptical. It took little time to investigate and prove them wrong.

Biden is the least religious-friendly president in American history, and attempts to rescue him from being tagged as such are pathetic. Mr. “Devout Catholic” is an embarrassment to practicing Catholics everywhere.

