Sri Lanka: President Sirisena Says Won’t Allow Bringing Any Foreign Forces Into Country Under Any Condition

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena emphasized that he will not take any step to bring foreign forces into the country at any moment under any circumstance while he holds the office of President and further said that he will not allow any room in this regard.

Sirisenaemphasized this addressing a ceremony held in Polonnaruwa.

Sirisena made the statement in regards to a report published in a newspaper about a request made by the Mahanayaka Theras not to bring foreign forces into the country and if that occurred they would oppose to that act and said that the government has not agreed with anybody to bring any foreign troops to this country.

:The government has taken many steps to eliminate poverty from the country while uplifting the economic status of the low income families, and the government has decided to increase the number of Samurdhi beneficiaries to 2million from 1.4 million,” President Sirisena said.

Sirisena pointed out the importance of standing up using their own strengthen rather than always being a beneficiary, and the President further said that the government has implemented many programmes to provide assistance in this regard.

Sirisena also pointed out many reasons which cause for the increase of poverty in the country and said that the acts of stealing by some politicians and public servants as well as receiving huge lost by state institutions due to the serious frauds and corruptions occurring at those institutions which provide profits for the government, and the increase of country’s debt due to these activities are among the main reasons to poverty increase of the country. The President said that although we have gained liberation as a nation, we have not been able to achieve the economic freedom due to this fraud and corruption which is taking place from top level to bottom level of the government.

Sirisena also expressed his regret over the fabricated propaganda by some persons using the media misleading the public. He further said that there was a confusion situation occurred in the country due to these false propaganda carried out by some narrow minded people and the President also said that in this context, the media also has a responsibility in this regard.

President Sirisena further said that he has won the international community on behalf of the motherland, and the assistance of all the world leaders have received by him and said that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who sworn in as the Prime Minister for the second time, will visit Sri Lanka on an invitation extended by him, while commending Sri Lanka for being able to establish a peaceful environment in the country within a short span of time following the terrorist attacks.