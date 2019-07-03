Russian Cities Divert Tax Money To Orthodox Church Activities Abroad – OpEd

By Paul Goble

The city government of Moscow has used one of its companies to send more than 75 million rubles (1.2 US dollars) in the course of the last seven years to Russian Orthodox churches outside of Russia, becoming at least the second city — St. Petersburg was the first – according to Open Media researchers.

Not only is this a violation of Russian law but it appears, the researchers say, that at least part of the funds were diverted corruptly, adding yet another means by which the Russian powers that be transfer government funds into private hands (openmedia.io/exclusive/meriya-moskvy-tratit-desyatki-millionov-na-podderzhku-rpc-za-rubezhom/).

Evidence of this activity, both aid to the churches outside of Russia and the possible diversion of funds, is on the city’s own website (mos.ru/dvms/documents/subsidii-iz-biudzheta-goroda-moskvy/view/226880220/), yet another reminder of how difficult it is to hide everything once some things begin to be reported.