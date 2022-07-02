Armenia, Turkey Agree To Open Border For Third-Country Citizens

By PanARMENIAN

Armenia and Turkey have agreed to open the land border for citizens of third countries visiting the two nations as soon as possible, according to a press release from the Foreign Ministry.

Advertisement

Armenia and Turkey last December named special envoys to discuss the normalization of ties. Four rounds of talks followed on January 14, February 24, May 3 and July 1.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kılıç of Turkey held their fourth meeting in Vienna on July 1 and decided to initiate the necessary process for opening the border.

They also agreed on commencing direct air cargo trade between Armenia and Turkey at the earliest possible date and decided to initiate the necessary process to that effect.

Furthermore, they discussed other possible concrete steps that can be undertaken towards achieving the ultimate goal of full normalization between their respective countries.

Finally, they reemphasized their agreement to continue the normalization process without preconditions.