Captagon is a drug that has been making headlines in recent years, as it has become a major source of income and trouble for the Syrian regime and its allies, as well as a serious threat and challenge for the region and the world. But what exactly is Captagon, and why is it so addictive, dangerous and profitable? Here we will explore the origins, effects and implications of this illicit substance that has been dubbed “the poor man’s cocaine”.

Captagon is a more common name for a substance known as fenethylline, a codrug of amphetamine and theophylline. It is a highly addictive stimulant that can cause euphoria, increased alertness, reduced fatigue, enhanced physical performance and suppressed appetite. It can also have negative effects such as anxiety, insomnia, paranoia, hallucinations, aggression, psychosis and cardiovascular problems .

Captagon was first manufactured in 1961 as a milder alternative to amphetamine and methamphetamine used to treat narcolepsy, fatigue and attention deficit disorder. It was banned in most countries in the 1980s due to its abuse potential and lack of medical use. However, illegal production and trafficking of Captagon have continued and increased in the Middle East, especially in Syria, where it is one of the most popular recreational drugs among affluent youth and a source of income for armed groups.

Link between Captagon and the Bashar Assad government

The Syrian government has been accused of being involved in the Captagon trade, either directly or indirectly, by allowing its allies and affiliates to produce and smuggle the drug across the borders.

In March 2023, the US, the UK and the EU imposed sanctions on several individuals and entities suspected of being involved in the Captagon trade, including two cousins of President Assad: Samer Kamal al-Assad and Wassim Badi al-Assad. Samer Kamal al-Assad reportedly owns a Captagon production factory in the Qalamoun region near the Syria-Lebanon border. Wassim Badi al-Assad is accused of helping smuggle contraband, Captagon and other drugs throughout the region with the Syrian regime’s tacit support.

A joint investigation by BBC News Arabic and OCCRP revealed new direct links between the Captagon trade and leading members of the Syrian Armed Forces and President Assad’s family. The investigation found evidence of a regime-allied militia leader, Raji Falhout, who had bags of Captagon pills, a pill-pressing machine, a Syrian military ID card and an unlocked mobile phone that contained messages with a Lebanese contact linked to Hezbollah, a political party and militant group closely affiliated with the Syrian government.

The investigation also found that some of the Captagon pills seized by authorities in Jordan had markings that matched those found on pills produced by factories owned by Rami Makhlouf, another cousin of President Assad who is under US sanctions for corruption and human rights abuses.

The Social, Economic, Political, and Security Implications of the Captagon Trade

The Captagon trade is not only a problem for Syria, but also for its neighboring countries and beyond. The drug has spread across the Middle East, reaching the Gulf states, where it is popular among young people, partygoers and even religious pilgrims. It has also reached Europe, Africa and Asia where it has found new markets and consumers. The drug has also fueled violence, crime, corruption, terrorism and instability in the region and the world.

Who else is involved in the Captagon trade?

The Captagon trade is not a monopoly of the Syrian regime and its affiliates. It involves various actors in Lebanon such as Hezbollah, a political party and militant group that supports the Assad regime and has been accused of smuggling and producing the drug. It also involves local militias, smugglers, businessmen and politicians who have connections to the Syrian networks or operate independently to profit from the lucrative trade.

It also involves some militant groups in Syria, such as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, an extremist group that controls parts of Idlib province and has been reported to produce and sell the drug. It also involves international actors, such as drug traffickers, criminal organizations and consumers in various countries, especially in the Gulf region, where Saudi Arabia is the main market for the drug, as well as in Europe, Africa and Asia, where Captagon seizures have increased in recent years.

History of Captagon in Syria

Captagon was first introduced to Syria in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when smugglers from the Balkans brought the drug to the country, where it was popular among affluent youth and partygoers. Some Syrian businessmen and officials saw an opportunity to profit from the drug and started to set up their own production facilities using precursor chemicals imported from Europe, China and India. The Syrian government did not crack down on the Captagon trade, as it provided a source of income and influence for some of its allies and supporters, such as Hezbollah which helped transport the drug across the border to Lebanon.

In 2011, when the Syrian civil war broke out, the demand and supply of Captagon increased dramatically, as both sides of the conflict used the drug to boost their combat abilities and cope with the horrors of war. Captagon also became a source of funding for various armed groups, such as the Syrian Army, Hezbollah, rebel factions and extremist groups, who produced and sold the drug to finance their operations. The war also created favorable conditions for the expansion of the Captagon trade, such as weak border controls, lawlessness, corruption, poverty and displacement.

As the Syrian civil war continued, the Captagon trade also expanded to other countries and regions, such as Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Africa and Asia. The Syrian producers improved their methods and quality of the drug, making it more potent and appealing to consumers. The Syrian smugglers also developed sophisticated ways of concealing and transporting the drug, such as hiding it inside food products, furniture, clothes and machinery. The Captagon trade has caused serious social, economic, political and security problems for many countries.

Possible Solutions to Address the Captagon Trade

One possible solution is to strengthen law enforcement and cooperation among the countries and regions affected by the Captagon trade, such as Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Europe and others. This could involve increasing the resources, training and equipment of the anti-narcotics units, improving the intelligence-sharing and joint operations among different countries, and imposing sanctions and penalties on the key drug traffickers and their enablers. This could also involve working with international organizations and partners, such as the United Nations, the European Union, the US and others, to support the counter-narcotics efforts and initiatives in the region.

Another possible solution is to reduce demand and harm among the consumers and communities in the affected countries and regions. This could involve increasing the awareness, education and prevention programs on the dangers and effects of Captagon, providing treatment, rehabilitation and support services for the addicts and their families, and promoting alternative livelihoods and opportunities for the vulnerable and marginalized groups. This could also involve adopting a more humane, evidence-based and public health-oriented approach to drug policy, rather than a punitive, repressive and criminalizing one.

The Captagon trade is a complex and multifaceted problem that affects Syria and the world in various ways. It is not only a drug issue, but also a social, economic, political and security issue. It involves various actors, interests and dynamics, and poses serious challenges and threats to the efforts to end the conflict and restore peace in Syria and the region. It also requires a comprehensive and coordinated response from various countries and stakeholders, as well as the support and guidance of international organizations.