Iranians Warned To Leave Afghanistan

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s embassy in Kabul issued an advisory, calling on Iranian citizens to immediately leave the cities outside the capital of Afghanistan as the security situation in the neighboring state is deteriorating following the Taliban’s insurgency.

“It is recommended to the nationals of the Islamic Republic of Iran who live or do business in Afghan districts and cities other than the city of Kabul to immediately leave the Afghan territory,” a statement published by the Iranian embassy on Sunday said.

Iranians travel to Afghanistan mostly for business purposes as the country relies for a bulk of its imports needs on its western neighbor.

However, security in the country has deteriorated amid a renewed insurgency by the Taliban group.

Iranian customs office IRICA has already tightened restrictions on border crossings with Afghanistan although trade has been flowing into the country mainly through trucks commissioned by Afghan businesses, Press TV reported.

The Iranian embassy statement warned against any unnecessary trips by Iranians to Afghanistan until a further notice, saying security risks in the country have increased.

It said only round trips to the capital Kabul for a short stay could be permitted and processed by the Iranian embassy in Afghanistan.