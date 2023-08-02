Iran: IRGC Stages Naval Drill In Persian Gulf

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy launched a military exercise in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday.

The war game is being held on Abu Musa, Naze’at, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb islands of Iran.

The purpose of the naval war game, named after late IRGC General ‘Eshaq Dara’, is to “display the IRGC Navy’s might as well as combat and defense preparedness in protecting the Persian Gulf security and the Iranian islands”, the IRGC said.

Various units of the IRGC Navy, including the combat, naval, missile, drone, rapid reaction, electronic warfare and airborne units, backed by the IRGC Aerospace Force, exercise a range of military tactics in the war game.

The IRGC has deployed the ‘Fath’ and ‘Qadir’ missile systems on the Iranian islands, including Abu Musa.

An IRGC Navy commander said the vessels of ‘Hojaji Special Unit’ have been, for the first time, furnished with missiles with a range of 600 kilometers to ensure the security of Abu Musa and the other Iranian islands.

The IRGC Navy has also employed missile-launching speedboats that reach a velocity of 90 knots, unmanned aerial vehicles, artificial intelligence-powered remotely operated naval vessels, amphibious aircraft, and precision-strike naval ballistic missiles in the exercise.

The IRGC Aerospace Force has flown military planes and helicopters to airlift paratroopers to the drill zones.