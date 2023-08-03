File photo of former US President Donald Trump. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

File photo of former US President Donald Trump. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Opinion The Americas 

Robert Reich: Trump Indicted (The Big One) – OpEd

Robert Reich 0 Comments

By

A grand jury officially indicted Donald Trump on four felony counts related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

These are the most serious charges against Trump yet, but the reality is that these charges will only boost Trump in the Republican primary.

Before the indictment from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg charging Trump with falsifying business records in New York came down on April 4, Trump’s approval rating among Republicans stood at 44 percent on average of national polls. 

Then came the first Justice Department indictment on June 9, charging Trump with violating the Espionage Act and obstructing justice. Trump’s approval rating rose to 49 percent. 

By the time a federal judge clarified that Trump had “raped” writer E. Jean Carroll, on July 18, Trump’s approval had risen to 54 percent in the RealClear Politics national polling average — a 10-point climb during the spring and summer.

So today’s long-expected Justice Department indictment of Trump for trying to overthrow the last election is likely to boost his favorable rating into the polling stratosphere as far as the Republican nomination is concerned. 

Each indictment and civil verdict against Trump provides even more ammunition for Trump in his campaign against the so-called “deep state.” Each further entrenches his campaign in a singular narrative centering on him — placing him at the center of a national conspiracy. 

This dynamic makes it almost impossible for any of his rivals to criticize him. DeSantis and most of Trump’s opponents have embraced the Trump-stoked view that nearly any effort by a Democratic administration to pursue justice against Trump is de facto illegitimate. Siding with Jack Smith against Trump has become a litmus test that is little different from choosing the wrong side on abortion.

Trump campaign’s current strategy is to attack rivals (mostly Ron DeSantis) for any hint they might be siding with prosecutors over Trump. 

But each indictment and civil verdict also provides the rest of America with further confirmation of how dangerous and loathsome Donald Trump really is, and how much the Republican Party has rejected the rule of law. 

This dynamic may cause a death spiral for the current Republican Party.

This article was published at Robert Reich’s Substack account.

Robert Reich

Robert B. Reich is Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley and Senior Fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies, and writes at robertreich.substack.com. Reich served as Secretary of Labor in the Clinton administration, for which Time Magazine named him one of the ten most effective cabinet secretaries of the twentieth century. He has written fifteen books, including the best sellers "Aftershock", "The Work of Nations," and"Beyond Outrage," and, his most recent, "The Common Good," which is available in bookstores now. He is also a founding editor of the American Prospect magazine, chairman of Common Cause, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and co-creator of the award-winning documentary, "Inequality For All." He's co-creator of the Netflix original documentary "Saving Capitalism," which is streaming now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *