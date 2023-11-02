The Reciprocity Behind Scholarships And Grants – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

In today’s world, many students seek various ways to finance their education. Among these, scholarships and grants are quite popular. However, these resources often come with specific conditions and expectations. While everyone may apply for these resources without obligation, in reality, most of the time, something is expected in return.

Especially in foreign countries, such as Western Europe or North America, students applying for scholarships or financial aid often need to agree to work in exchange. This work can involve various tasks, such as washing dishes in the cafeteria, cooking in the restaurant, working in the library, or being a professor’s assistant. This allows students to both receive financial support and contribute to their educational process.

Unconditional scholarships or grants are rare worldwide. People generally acknowledge that financial aid is based on the student’s academic performance, abilities, or potential to make a contribution in a specific field. Therefore, those requesting educational support are expected to make an effort to deserve this assistance.

Education is the guarantee of the future, and financing this process is important. However, these financial aids often come with a cost. When students accept scholarships or grants, they should carefully consider what is expected in return and whether these conditions are suitable for them.

Another solution is to take out a loan. After graduating, the student enters the workforce and repays the borrowed money within a specific period.

In conclusion, it is essential to remember that in the world of education, there is rarely something for nothing, and most of the time, dedication is required.