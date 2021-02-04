Everyone Should Take Experimental Coronavirus Vaccines? Dr. Joseph Mercola Says No – OpEd

By Adam Dick

Anthony Fauci declared in December, just before taking his first shot of the two-shot regimen of experimental coronavirus vaccine, “I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine and I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated.”

Then, in January, Fauci, who is director of the United States government’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as well as the go-to guy for much of the media for all things coronavirus, told reporters that taking the second shot caused him to be “knocked out” for about 24 hours. As I wrote in a January 22 article, Fauci thus revealed he had joined the long list of people incapacitated by the experimental coronavirus vaccine shots he has been urging everyone to take.

Twenty-four hours of incapacitation is a big deal. Indeed, it is worse than the coronavirus-related sickness many people have said they experienced — sickness the experimental vaccines are promoted as protecting against. But, for a significant portion of individuals who have taken one or both shots of the experimental coronavirus vaccines, their reported adverse effects have been much greater.

A new article at lewrockwell.com by Joseph Mercola, a doctor who writes regularly regarding health issues, provides a good rundown of some of the dire side effects people are reporting experiencing after taking experimental coronavirus vaccines and several suspicious waves of deaths (including at a New York nursing home that I wrote about in January) that have come with vaccinations. Mercola’s article also provides reasons to question whether drug makers have tested and reported on the experimental vaccines in a manner that would reveal the extent of danger for people taking the vaccines.

Mercola argues in his article that people should not just follow Fauci’s recommendation that everyone take the experimental vaccines. Instead, Mercola urges people to inform themselves and make their own determinations on the matter. Mercola concludes his article with this message:

To avoid becoming a sad statistic, I urge you to review the science very carefully before making up your mind about this experimental gene therapy. Also remember that the lethality of COVID-19 is actually surprisingly low. It’s lower than the flu for those under the age of 60. If you’re under the age of 40, your risk of dying from COVID-19 is just 0.01%, meaning you have a 99.99% chance of surviving the infection. And you could improve that to 99.999% if you’re metabolically flexible, insulin sensitive, and vitamin D replete. So, really, what are we protecting against with a COVID-19 vaccine? These mRNA vaccines aren’t even designed to prevent infection, only reduce the severity of symptoms. Meanwhile, they could potentially make you sicker once you’re exposed to the virus, and/or cause persistent serious side effects such as those reviewed above. While I won’t tell anyone [what] to do, I would urge you to take the time to review the science and weigh the potential risks and benefits based on your individual situation before you make a decision that you may regret for the rest of your life, which can actually be shortened with this vaccine.

Read Mercola’s complete article here.

One important point Mercola makes in this conclusion of his article is that there are things people can do other than taking an experimental vaccine to guard against danger from coronavirus and other health threats. In a September interview with hosts Ron Paul and Daniel McAdams at the Ron Paul Liberty Report, Mercola provided more detail about such actions people can take. Mercola also discussed in the interview a Stop Covid Cold website he had created that provides information to help people examine both their risk related to coronavirus and ways they can improve their immune systems.

You can watch that interview here:

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.