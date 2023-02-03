US Sending Ukraine Air Defense Systems With Long-Range Fires Capability

By DoD News

By David Vergun

The US Defense Department Friday announced a new package of security assistance for Ukraine.

This includes the authorization of a presidential drawdown of security assistance, valued at up to $425 million, as well as $1.75 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds.

Friday’s announcement includes critical air defense capabilities to help Ukraine defend its people as well as armored infantry vehicles and more equipment that Ukraine is using so effectively, said Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, who held a media briefing.

“Everyone continues to watch with horror as Russia conducts aerial bombardment on civilian targets throughout Ukraine,” he said, noting that air defense will help address this, although they’ve already been doing a remarkable job of intercepting Russian drones and missiles.

The USAI package includes ordnance to give Ukraine long-range fires capability that will aid in Ukraine’s defense to help them take back their sovereign territory, he said.

“We’ve been focused on several key areas in the last few months to support Ukraine, specifically air defense capabilities, armor capabilities, long-range fires capabilities, and then combined with training in order to enable them to have the ability to conduct combined arms operations,” he said.

The presidential drawdown package includes:

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems;

Additional 155 mm artillery rounds;

Additional 120 mm mortar rounds;

190 heavy machine guns with thermal imagery sights and associated ammunition to counter unmanned aerial systems;

181 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles;

250 Javelin anti-armor systems;

2,000 anti-armor rockets;

Claymore anti-personnel munitions;

Demolitions munitions;

Cold weather gear, helmets and other field equipment.

Under USAI, the DOD will provide Ukraine with:

Two HAWK air defense firing units;

Anti-aircraft guns and ammunition;

Equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars with Ukraine’s air defense systems;

Equipment to sustain Ukraine’s existing air defense capabilities;

Air defense generators;

Counter-unmanned aerial systems;

Four air surveillance radars;

20 counter-mortar radars;

Spare parts for counter-artillery radars;

Puma unmanned aerial systems;

Precision-guided rockets;

Secure communications equipment;

Medical supplies;

Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.

Unlike presidential drawdowns, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry rather than delivering equipment that is drawn down from DOD stocks.

Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $32 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including $29.3 billion since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.