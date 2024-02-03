Defense Ministers from the member states of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo Credit: SPA

Defense Ministers From Saudi-Led Counterterrorism Coalition Meet In Riyadh

By Lama Alhamawi

The second meeting of defense ministers from the member states of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition took place in Riyadh on Saturday.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, who also serves as chairman of the coalition’s Council of Defense Ministers, inaugurated the meeting.

Under the theme “Combating Terrorism: A Shared Responsibility,” the talks were attended by 42 IMCTC member states as well as three supporting countries.

Key countries in countering terrorism are part of the coalition, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Morocco and Turkiye.

Defense ministers were briefed on the coalition’s strategy and programs as well as its key achievements.

Prince Khalid announced a commitment by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of SR100 million ($26.6 million) in support of the coalition.

On X, the Saudi defense minister said that the support highlights the Kingdom’s commitment to moderation and rejection of violence and extremism.

As a contribution by the Kingdom to the IMCTC, Prince Khalid also announced the launch of 46 training programs within the coalition’s four areas of work: Ideology, communications, counterterrorism financing and military.

The ministerial-level event followed an event in Riyadh on Dec. 13 last year, involving the chiefs of staff of IMCTC member states and supporting countries.

The December event focused on the coalition’s strategy and prepared for Saturday’s meeting of defense ministers.

The IMCTC was established by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2015 to combat all forms of terrorism through joint action.

The coalition’s inaugural meeting took place in 2017 in the Saudi capital.

Since launching, the IMCTC has aimed to promote peaceful coexistence and uphold human rights through joint efforts among its member states.

