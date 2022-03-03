IAEA Chief Grossi To Visit Iran On Saturday

By Tasnim News Agency

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi is going to visit Iran on March 5, with reports suggesting that he would devise a roadmap for resolving the outstanding safeguards issues between the Islamic Republic and the IAEA.

Grossi will reportedly hold talks with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami, following intensive negotiations between officials of the IAEA and AEOI and general agreements reached in recent weeks.

Grossi is likely to meet other Iranian officials during the trip, while interactions between Iran and the IAEA are tangibly improving, Press TV said, citing a report published by Nournews.

The safeguards issues between Iran and the IAEA have turned into one of the roadblocks slowing down the progress of the Vienna talks between Tehran and the P4+1 states on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The visit by Rafael Grossi, the report said, could help remove “an important obstacle” in the way of concluding an agreement in Vienna in case the IAEA chief will be able to facilitate the creation of a roadmap to resolve the outstanding issues.

“Maintaining professional relations and continuous cooperation between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the IAEA in recent days along with both parties’ constructive initiatives have significantly contributed to the continuation of dialogue between Iran and the IAEA,” it added.

The AEOI head said late last year that the organization is making efforts to deprive all ill-wishers of pretexts for the continuation of sanctions, after Iran took a voluntary measure to further collaborate with the IAEA.

The IAEA certified Iran’s compliance with the 2015 Iran deal 15 times until 2019, when the country began to suspend some of its nuclear obligations in a legal retaliatory move, a year after Washington unilaterally left the deal.