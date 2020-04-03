Saudi Arabia: Free Three-Month Extension Of Resident ID Cards For Expats

By Arab News

The resident identity cards of expatriates in Saudi Arabia will be automatically extended for three months at no extra charge, the General Directorate of Passports has announced.

It applies to private-sector workers whose cards expired on or after March 18, and until June 30, whether they are currently in the Kingdom or not. The affected individuals will be notified of the extension by text message.

The decision is the latest effort by the Saudi government to address the financial and economic disruption caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

