ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, April 4, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

An example of a Saudi Arabian resident ID card. Photo Credit: Arab News

1 Social Issues 

Saudi Arabia: Free Three-Month Extension Of Resident ID Cards For Expats

Arab News 0 Comments

By

The resident identity cards of expatriates in Saudi Arabia will be automatically extended for three months at no extra charge, the General Directorate of Passports has announced.

It applies to private-sector workers whose cards expired on or after March 18, and until June 30, whether they are currently in the Kingdom or not. The affected individuals will be notified of the extension by text message.

The decision is the latest effort by the Saudi government to address the financial and economic disruption caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.



Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

