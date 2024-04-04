Seas Of Change: Navigating The Red Sea Crisis And The Quest For Global Maritime Stability – OpEd

By Ali Hamza

The Red Sea Crisis significantly impacts Middle Eastern dynamics and global trade, underscoring the importance of securing maritime routes. Characterized by Houthi rebel attacks, this crisis disrupts crucial shipping lanes, notably the Suez Canal, leading to increased shipping costs and significant delays. It affects countries reliant on these routes, like India, and has profound geopolitical consequences, emphasizing the region’s strategic significance and the need for international cooperation.

The crisis underscores the vulnerability of key maritime paths, prompting exploration of alternatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) for connectivity and economic integration, bypassing volatile areas. However, geopolitical challenges and regional conflicts pose hurdles to this initiative, aimed at deepening alliances and countering regional influences. Despite potential benefits, ongoing conflicts, especially the current war in Gaza, have stalled progress, indicating that peaceful resolutions are crucial for economic engagements to advance.

The attacks have led to a dramatic increase in shipping costs and rerouting of vessels. The International Monetary Fund reported a 46% decrease in the average number of tankers and cargo ships transiting through the Suez Canal, with many opting for the longer passage around the Cape of Good Hope. This shift has caused significant delays in shipments and a spike in shipping prices, with the average cost of transporting a container on a cargo ship rising by 161% in a short period. The crisis has adversely affected countries like India, which relies heavily on the Red Sea route for its exports and imports, including critical goods like rice, tea, spices, and electronic items.

The geopolitical implications of the Red Sea crisis are profound. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has highlighted the catastrophic cascading effects worldwide, emphasizing that the Suez Canal accounts for between 12 and 15% of global trade. The crisis exacerbates pre-existing disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and climate change impacts, underscoring the vulnerability of global trade to geopolitical tensions and environmental changes.

The situation has also magnified the importance of the Red Sea in the geopolitical and strategic calculations of regional and global powers. The rivalry for export and influence, as seen in the activities of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf states in the Horn of Africa and Yemen, reflects the broader contest for control over crucial maritime routes and regional dominance. The presence of foreign military bases, notably China’s in Djibouti, underscores the strategic significance of the region and its centrality to global trade and military strategy.

The crisis has prompted a global response, with the US National Security Advisor highlighting the need for a collective international effort to address the situation, which affects approximately 50 nations due to nearly 30 attacks on vessels since mid-November. These developments indicate a shift from viewing the crisis as a regional issue to recognizing its global implications, particularly in terms of security, trade, and diplomatic relations.

Furthermore, the Houthis’ increased boldness and their attempts to grow from a domestic to a regional player have been noted, with implications for regional stability and the balance of power in the Middle East. Their actions are seen as both a challenge to their enemies and a bid for greater recognition on the international stage, complicating efforts to resolve the conflict and restore stability in the region.

The Red Sea crisis has underscored the vulnerability of critical maritime routes and highlighted the necessity for alternative corridors like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The IMEC is envisioned as a strategic initiative to enhance connectivity and economic integration between Asia, the Persian Gulf, and Europe, bypassing the traditional and now increasingly volatile Suez Canal route. The corridor aims to promote economic development through improved transportation and communication links, establishing rail and shipping networks as a counter to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

This initiative is not without its challenges, including geopolitical risks, security concerns, and the complex political landscape of the regions it traverses. Rivalries and conflicts within and between the regions involved, such as the Indo-Pakistani dispute, Saudi-Iranian rivalry, and the instability in Syria and Yemen, present significant hurdles. Additionally, the diverse political systems of participating countries could potentially hinder efficient implementation.

Despite these challenges, the IMEC carries significant strategic and economic implications. For India, it represents an opportunity to deepen its alliances with Gulf Arab states, moving away from projects dependent on Iran, such as the Chabahar Port, amidst U.S. pressures. The corridor is expected to redefine regional security dynamics, positioning India as a key political, economic, and security partner in the Gulf, while also providing a platform for India to counter China’s influence in the region.

The IMEC also reflects broader geopolitical shifts, with nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE leveraging their strategic positions to act as hubs between Asia and Europe. This not only enhances their roles in global connectivity but also offers them a new form of leverage in engagements with Western partners and China. Moreover, the corridor could potentially break Pakistan’s veto over land connectivity between India and the West, thus bypassing territorial disputes and fostering greater economic integration between India, the Middle East, and Europe without Islamabad’s mediation.

However, the extensive opportunities presented by IMEC have been downplayed by Israel’s actions in Gaza. In hindsight, it is evident that the US’ push for an initiative like IMEC was meant to engage Saudi Arabia and Israel constructively and pave the way for establishment of diplomatic relationship between both states. Since the hostilities have begun in Gaza, there has been little talk about the proposal of IMEC. This is mainly because the Saudi side will be completely unwilling to move closer to Israel when the public sentiment in the Arab world is highly anti-Israel. Therefore, initiatives like IMEC will remain stalled unless peaceful settlements for simmering conflicts are reached, as the prospects of economic engagements in times of war remain grim.