Iran To Continue Transferring Persian Gulf Water To Inland Areas

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian president said his administration will continue to develop a grand project to transfer desalinated water from the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman to inland arid provinces.

In comments after inaugurating a series of agricultural projects via videoconference on Thursday, President Hassan Rouhani highlighted his administration’s success in desalinating sea water from the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman and in supplying it to desert areas.

“This major project will continue,” he said, adding that the fresh water will be transferred to the cities of Sirjan, Kerman, Yazd, Ardekan, and Isfahan, and to the provinces of South Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi, and Sistan and Balouchestan.

The president also said his administration has been preparing saline lands for cultivation with proper drainage solutions.

In the online event, the president inaugurated several drainage projects, fishery plants, green houses, and a center for smart management of agricultural plans.

The new projects have created employment for nearly 16,000 people.