ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, July 4, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Italy's David-Maria Sassoli. Photo Credit: European Parliament, Wikimedia Commons

Italy's David-Maria Sassoli. Photo Credit: European Parliament, Wikimedia Commons

1 World News 

Italian Socialist Sassoli Becomes New President Of EU Parliament

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

David-Maria Sassoli was elected the EU Parliament’s new president on Wednesday, the EP’s Twitter account announced.

Sassoli was the candidate of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) for the position and was elected by the votes of the members of the European Parliament.

Before today he was the parliament’s vice-president.

Sassoli, a former journalist, was born in Florence in 1956 and in 2009 was elected an MEP from Italy’s leftist Democratic Party.

After not getting an absolute majority of votes in the first round, Sassoli was elected in the second round with 345 votes.

The EP’s previous president Antonio Tajani is also Italian.

The president serves for two-and-a-half years.

He is responsible for managing work of the parliament, approving the EU’s budget, and signing the laws of the EU along with the president of the EU Council.

Original source

Please Donate Today


Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.


Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.