Bahrain’s Interior Minister Meets With US Secretary Of Homeland Security Mayorkas

By Eurasia Review

As part of an official visit to the United States, Bahrain’s Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa met Saturday the US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, in the attendance of Bahrain’s Ambassador to the United States Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Interior Ministry Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs, Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa and the accompanying delegation.

Advertisement

US Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas welcomed the visit of Bahrain’s Interior Minister, highlighting its significance in reinforcing bilateral ties within the framework of the strong relations between the two countries in various fields.

Mayorkas said that the Kingdom of Bahrain is a key partner and ally of the United States in facing regional and international security threats and risks, noting the significance of signed agreements and memorandums of understanding between both sides. Mayorkas highlighted the readiness of the United States to provide the necessary support and reinforce the exchange of expertise between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Interior Minister, highlighted the reform and democratic approach of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa that promotes democracy, tolerance, coexistence, and openness values. The approach reinforces reforms, justice, security and stability, according to the Bahrain government.

The Bahrain Interior Minister also hailed the role of the United States in developing the counterterrorism capabilities of the Police, valuing security cooperation and coordination level and exchange of expertise within the framework of facing security challenges.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed various topics related to counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and methods to promote security through the exchange of visits and expertise.

Advertisement

Bahrain’s Interior Minister and the US Secretary of Homeland Security signed three memorandums of understanding between the two ministries to promote cooperation in fighting terrorism financing, cybersecurity, and unmanned aircraft systems.

The Interior Minister, asserted the importance of international cooperation in unmanned aircraft systems to tackle their risks in recent years. He highlighted that ongoing cooperation is vital to counter cyber-attacks and build cybersecurity capabilities. He expressed hopes to work closely with the United States for being a global leader in the sector.

The Interior Minister noted the importance of increasing cooperation between friends and partners worldwide against human trafficking, valuing the increasing training and the exchange of expertise cooperation with the United States.

Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa highlighted that Bahrain, like the United States, acknowledges the need to follow a comprehensive counterterrorism approach, including measures to eliminate financing and support sources. He said that fighting terrorism financing cooperation is increasing to meet both countries’ strategic and security goals.