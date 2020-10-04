Spokesman Urges Armenia, Ajerbaijan To Avoid Violation Of Iranian Soil

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh called on Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan to be careful not to violate Iran’s border amid the outbreak of a new round of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In remarks on Saturday, Khatibzadeh answered a question from journalists about the reports of violation of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s soil amid the recent fighting between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is monitoring the movements at our country’s border areas seriously and with great sensitivity,” he noted.

The spokesperson underlined that any violation of the Iranian soil by any warring side in the region would be “intolerable “, adding, “We seriously warn all sides to take the necessary precautions in this regard.”

The Iranian spokesman further reiterated the need for respecting the Republic of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, observing the principle of protection of civilians, halting the clashes, and starting serious and scheduled negotiations.

Khatibzadeh also expressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness to help achieve those objectives.

His comments came after officials in Iran’s northwestern province of East Azarbaijan reported that missiles fired by the warring sides in the latest round of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan have hit border rural areas in the province.

According to reports, one of the missiles has fallen in a village in Khoda Afrin county, injuring a 6-year-old child.