ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Photo of Iranian drone Qods Mohajer-6, which Ukraine says was launched to coordinate an attack on Odesa. Photo Credit: Ukraine Defense Ministry

Photo of Iranian drone Qods Mohajer-6, which Ukraine says was launched to coordinate an attack on Odesa. Photo Credit: Ukraine Defense Ministry
1 Europe Middle East World News 

Iran Rejects Reports Of Drone Delivery To Russia For Ukraine War

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected reports that Iran has provided Russia with drones for use in the war in Ukraine. 

Advertisement

Asked by journalists about comments from the Ukrainian officials that the Russian army has employed Iranian drones in the war in the country, Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, “The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the reports released about delivering drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war as baseless and would not confirm them.”

He underlined that Iran, since the outset of conflict in Ukraine, has always expressed its principled and clear policy of “active impartiality, opposition to war, and the necessity for the political resolution of differences between the two sides by avoiding violence”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has had several meetings and contacts with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts over the past months, stressed the need for the peaceful settlement of the conflict through dialogue, and voiced Iran’s readiness to contribute to this process, he noted.

On September 13, Ukraine claimed that it has shot down an Iranian-made drone.

The Ukrainian military claims that the Russian forces are using Iranian Shahed-136 loitering munitions, also known as suicide drones, along with Mohajer-6 drones, which can carry out airstrikes or reconnaissance.

Advertisement

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.