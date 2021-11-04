Driver’s Sleep Warning System Antison Wins IT Prize For Reducing Number Of Accidents

By Eurasia Review

The driver’s sleep warning system Antison has won the IT Stars Annual Russian award as the most significant innovative and socially oriented project. The award recognizes unique developments in the IT field through all the Russian inventions. Earlier this year, the Antison project also won the RusBase Digital Awards 2021 in the field of logistics.

Moscow became the first city in Russia where driver’s sleep warning system was implemented in the public surface transport. Nowadays, contactless drivers’ monitoring works on 95% of buses and electric buses in the city.

The driver’s sleep warning system Antison scans the faces of drivers, their blinking frequency and sends the information to the dispatch сenter. It uses computer vision to recognize falling asleep, smoking and mobile phone use, thereby increasing road safety. The Antison has proved its effectiveness many times: last year the number of accidents with the public surface transport decreased by almost 30% thanks to this system. Moreover, it helped to prevent more than 11 thousand road incidents.

“It is a great pride for us to become the winner of the annual Russian IT Stars award. The driver’s sleep warning system Antison has become one of the best IT developments in the field of social orientation. The non-contact autonomous system monitors the driver’s condition based on artificial intelligence, using machine learning technologies, EDGE-computing and the Internet. In addition, the cameras and sensors are safe for drivers and fully comply with the requirements of sanitary legislation,” said Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport.