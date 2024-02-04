ARNO Condemns Violence In Arakan State As Fighting Between Myanmar Military And AA Continues – OpEd

By ARNO

Over the course of recent weeks, the fighting in the Arakan (Rakhine) has continued to escalate between the Myanmar military junta and the Arakan Army (AA). On January 28, residents in North Maungdaw reported a loud explosion and 20 homes were burnt to ashes. Subsequently, internet and phone lines were cut in the area.

It is reported that between November 13, 2023, and January 27, 2024, more than 80 civilians were killed, and over a hundred were injured as a result of the escalation in conflict between the AA and the military junta.

Now, intensive fighting is taking place, terrifying the bordering peoples of Myanmar and Bangladesh. There are reports of junta’s mortar shells landed in Bangladesh territory near the Ghumdhum border in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari upazila as fighting raged on. Residents are fleeing as a result of the violence.

The Arakan Rohingya National Organisation (ARNO) calls upon the United Nations Security Council to ask the Myanmar military junta to adhere to UN resolutions and call for a complete ceasefire in the fighting.

Further, ARNO calls upon The Gambia to petition the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to take note of the fighting, which is causing more Rohingya people to be displaced and killed. It is a continuation of the genocidal policies which have been in place for decades. These actions are in violation of the January 2020 Preliminary Order, and the Court should request Myanmar to comply with the Order issued by the Court.