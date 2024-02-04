Iran Says Constructing Largest Space Launch Base In Middle East

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s minister of communications and information technology (ICT) said the country is building the largest space launch base in the West Asian region.

Issa Zarepour made the remarks on Sunday, adding that the country will launch another satellite by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2024).

Important events have taken place in the space industry of the country, the ICT minister said, putting the number of satellite launches in the country since the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi took office in August 2021 at 11.

He expressed hope that the country will soon increase the number of space launches.

Zarepour pointed to the construction operation of the largest space launch base in the country and in West Asia and noted that the first phase of the base will be completed by the end of the next Iranian calendar year (to start March 21, 2024).

Iran once put its satellites into orbit in cooperation with other countries but now, it has attained the most advanced technology in the space industry and can independently send its homegrown satellites into orbit successfully, the ICT minister emphasized.

He further said using the high capacities of the private sector companies and knowledge-based companies has been put on the top agenda of the ministry.