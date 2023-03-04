The Problem Is That The Lawbreakers Have The National Security Letters – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to deduce that it always seems that whenever massive criminal investigations and matters finally reach the zenith, or the penultimate point of no return, when it seems like the vast empire of criminality and all of its evil participants are about to be exposed, shut down, arrested, charged, tried and imprisoned, that it all seems to just fall apart.

Why is that, one might ask?

Well, it’s really quite simple – the rampant abuse of the National Security Letter (“NSL”).

Ever major civilization has had one, or its equivalent, since time immemorial.

In the United Kingdom, our last Empire cousin, it usually comes accompanied to an esoteric law called the “Official Secrets Act.”

Essentially, in the hands of its wielder, it can have devastating effects on the recipient and all of the hub and spokes within the wheel of the criminal conspiracy, large or small, real or imagined.

In effect, it is the real life equivalency of the board game Monopoly’s “Get Out Of Jail Card.”

This is the reason that hardly anything has happened, not even a peep, in terms of the world’s massively huge criminal conspiracies and capers – from the John F. Kennedy assassination, to the Jeffrey Epstein underage sex blackmail scandal of the planet’s most powerful private and public individuals, to Big Tech’s totally illegal and unethical joinder with the federal governments of not only the United States but all other global governments to manipulate and control their people, etc.

In fact, there is probably not one massive global criminal enterprise that has not had countless NSLs thrown around by unscrupulous, corner-cutting, corrupt, and evil government actors since the beginning of time.

It probably was even used in the “Jack The Ripper” case all the way back to Whitechapel England, when it was discovered that the horrible murderer/rapist was in fact one of the most “connected” and powerful men in England, at the time (various conspiracies have emerged).

What exactly is a “National Security Letter?”

Well Wikipedia describes it generically as “an administrative subpoena issued by the United States government to gather information for national security purposes. NSLs do not require prior approval from a judge…NSLs typically contain a nondisclosure requirement forbidding the recipient of an NSL from disclosing the FBI had requested the information. The nondisclosure provision must be authorized by the Director of the FBI, and only after he or she certifies ‘that otherwise there may result a danger to the national security of the United States; interference with a criminal, counterterrorism, or counterintelligence investigation; interference with diplomatic relations; or danger to the life or physical safety of any person.’”

The bland article goes on to discuss how the “recipient” may be able to “challenge the nondisclosure provision in federal court,” but everyone and their mother knows that this is complete and total bullshit.

Any and all state or federal judges, upon receiving one of these documents, is immediately struck with terror and fear since it did not even require a judge to be issued in the first place, and is in essence therefore an “extra-judicial” document, essentially making the demand or request, “above the law,” capable of even rolling up the reviewing judge into a 6 foot by 6 foot prison cell.

That is a very powerful weapon or document in the hands of a megalomaniac, sociopath, or other garden-variety criminal (which there are thousands) within the federal government.

The problem is, the record of the world is replete with countless and bottomless examples of the most hideous and brain-scrambled criminals inhabiting the highest offices of the land, such as Adolph Hitler, Pol Pot, Stalin, Mussolini, Markus Wolfe, Lavrenty Beria, and the list goes on, and on, and on.

These “government leaders” were responsible for the deaths (murders), sexual assaults, rapes, exploitation, abuse, manipulation, and other horrid crimes, in the hundreds of millions, if not billions of innocent people.

Yet, each one of them was protected by their nation’s equivalent of the “National Security Letter,” which immediately shut down and dismantled any type of protest, investigation, journalist, news article, questioning, public gathering, or inquiry, let alone any arrest or prosecution (or even civil lawsuit) thereon.

At many times in this country’s history, various spontaneous “feeding frenzies” and “spontaneous mobs” have formed like the latest fad on the horizon, where it all seemed that this NSL phenomenon was about to unravel, taking each and every one of their users/conspirators down with them to the proverbial “hoosegow,” (we all remember the FISA Court hearings, short-lived and as lasting as a firefly’s ass light on a summer night) but alas, it always ended in naught.

And this, has never been an “accident” or some “logical conclusion.”

This has always been about the proverbial and much discussed international “Deep State,” covering up for their fellow brethren within the international “Deep State.”

Or, as former President George W. Bush once said, “This is an impressive crowd. The haves and the have mores. Some people call you the elite. I call you my base.”

Perhaps it is way past time for the American people, and the rest of the world, to put down their Twitter accounts (ironically the social media company where former FBI Lawyer/Agent and scumbag criminal sociopath James Baker used his former government position to squash, quash, obfuscate, and blur the lines between private corporations and government action in order to make more money for himself, and his new employer Twitter – see GREED), I-phones and other smart phones, laptops and I-pads, and start to demand from their elected leaders, in all three branches of government (at least in the United States if not the rest of the world) to unleash, expose, undo, vitiate, and make public, each and every single National Security Letter that has ever been issued in the name of “protecting National Security.”

Furthermore, according to the Wikipedia article, “like other administrative subpoenas, NSLs do not require judicial approval. For NSLs, that is because the U.S. Supreme Court has held the type of information NSLs obtain do not have a constitutionally protected reasonable expectation of privacy. The person has already provided the information to a third party, e.g., their telephone company, so they no longer have a reasonable expectation of privacy to the information and, therefore, there is no Fourth Amendment requirement to obtain court approval to obtain the information. Nonetheless, an NSL recipient may still challenge the nondisclosure provision in federal court…A media report from 2007 stated a government audit found the FBI had violated the rules more than 1,000 times in an audit of 10% of its national investigations between 2002 and 2007. Twenty such incidents involved requests by agents for information not permitted under the law…According to 2,500 pages of documents the FBI provided to the Electronic Frontier Foundation in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, the FBI had used NSLs to obtain information about individuals who were the subject of an FBI terrorism or counterintelligence investigation and information from telecommunications companies about individuals with whom the subject of the investigation had communicated. According to a September 9, 2007, New York Times report, in many cases, the target of an FBI national security letter whose records are being sought is not necessarily the actual subject of a terrorism investigation. Under the USA PATRIOT Act, the FBI must assert only that the records gathered through the letter are considered relevant to a terrorism [or counterintelligence] investigation.”

So basically, anyone that someone within the Deep States hates, distrusts, doesn’t like, or maybe wants to fuck his wife or girlfriend.

After all, no judge is going to either review, look at, or approve this NSL, right?

So why not.