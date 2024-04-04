Secretary General Welcomes Ukraine’s Foreign Minister To NATO

By Eurasia Review

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Ukrainian Minister Dmytro Kuleba to NATO Headquarters on Thursday (4 April 2024) for the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of foreign ministers.

Ministers will discuss further strengthening support to Ukraine including creating “a more robust and predictable framework,” for NATO support to Ukraine said Mr Stoltenberg. He noted that the Alliance is “looking into even stronger ways of organising the support and also discussing a long term financial pledge,” from NATO Allies.

Recognising the courage, determination, and bravery of the Ukrainian people, the Secretary General said “this matters for Ukraine, but it matters also for the whole of NATO, for our security. So what you do is important for all of us.”