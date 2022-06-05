Saudi Space Agency Training Program Ready For Liftoff

By Arab News

The Saudi Space Commission will launch a major training initiative aimed at new graduates seeking careers in the space sector.

As part of the Madar program, theoretical and practical courses will be offered to 1,000 male and female trainees from various scientific specialties.

The initiative is part of the SSC’s efforts to develop national capabilities and skills in the space sector.

SSC Chairman Abdullah Al-Swaha recently held talks with heads of US space companies on the exchange of expertise and technologies, as well as enhancing joint capabilities in the sector.

The meetings focused on bilateral cooperation in spacecraft launch services, building partnerships to contribute to the growth of the space tourism sector, and developing the sector’s role in achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The SSC training program includes three main tracks.

A “specialized space orbit” track consists of two sub-tracks, the “satellite” track and the “public space” track, which will be presented over five weeks each.

Short training courses as part of a “knowledge orbit” track will last for five days, while the “alpha orbit” track to prepare future trainers will last for up to two weeks.

The program targets new graduates, and those interested in careers in the space sector.