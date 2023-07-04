Cancel The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics Idea – OpEd

By Michael Averko

Cancelling this event is the consistently fairer approach to the International Olympic Committee’s current hypocritically bigoted stance of discrimination based on national origin. Paris and other parts of France are ripe with violently bigoted instability. Hoping to see mayhem in Russia via a foolhardy sanctions’ regimen, the French government and that of the collective West have experienced (in varying degrees) a socioeconomic boomerang effect.

And what of the innocent athletes who’ve trained hard and have a limited time period of world class status? An excellent segway to highlight Western establishment arrogance, ignorance, hypocrisy and bigotry.

In addition to being owed an apology, Russian and Belarusian athletes should be promptly reinstated in all of the Olympic involved sports federations and allowed to participate under their respective flag and anthem in line with how Americans, Brits, Israelis, Ukrainians and others compete. Furthermore, punitive action should be considered against those who’ve discriminated against the innocent Russians and Belarusians.

Ideally, politics should be kept out of sports as much as possible. The Olympic movement and numerous sports federations have been manipulated by individuals from EU and NATO countries, who’ve politically weaponized sports to conform with unfairly targeting Russia and closely related Belarus.

As I’ve previously noted –

Esteemed Ivy League academic Jeffrey Sachs factually said that since 1950, the US tops the chart when it comes to attacking other countries and killing civilians in the process. One comeback notes that the US wasn’t completely in the wrong in these campaigns.

The same is definitely not less true of Russia regarding the situation in the former Ukrainian SSR. Anyone claiming otherwise is either terribly misinformed and/or a fraud.

A rhetorical counter to the incessant Russia bashing notes that the Kiev regime is a corrupt, lying, undemocratic and neo-Nazi influenced entity with blood on its hands before and after 2/24/22. Those arming it are culpable. Note the UK egging the Kiev regime to fight on and supplying that entity with cancer and birth deformity causing depleted uranium shells. It’s my understanding Russia no longer uses depleted uranium in its arsenal.

On the subject of the UK (which seems more extreme in anti-Russian advocacy than the US), World Athletics is headed by Sebastian Coe, who supports his organization’s banning of Russians and Belarusians even under a so-called neutral status. During the apartheid era, the Wimbledon tennis elites didn’t ban white South Africans from competition, much unlike their discrimination levied against Russians and Belarusians.

Russia isn’t the party which blatantly and admittedly violated the United Nations approved Minsk agreements. The same goes for the earlier internationally brokered power sharing arrangement for Ukraine. Multiple sources say that the UK’s Boris Johnson successfully swayed the Kiev regime from reaching a settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. An advocacy in line with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham (recently booed in his home state) saying it’s worth fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian.

Below are videos of the two largest Russian cities, which appear to be much more at peace than Paris.

Michael Averko is a New York based independent foreign policy analyst and media critic.