Russian Border guards Could Be Deployed Along Armenia-Azerbaijan Border

By PanARMENIAN

Practical work is underway on the proposal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to deploy Russian or international observers along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Russian Ambassador to Yerevan Sergei Kopyrkin said in an interview with the Public Television.

Pashinyan earlier suggested that both Armenian and Azerbaijani militaries pull back their forces from the border and pave the way for the deployment of international observers from Russia or the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries. By moving away from borders, Pashinyan said, the two militaries would return to their permanent places of deployment, committing to not building up border areas, until delimitation and demarcation is carried out under the auspices of the international community.

“As for the rest of the problematic areas, all issues are being discussed with the active participation of the Russian side,” Kopyrkin said.

“We understand the importance of this problem. The Russian side is ready to take appropriate steps. This is an issue that requires more discussion in a trilateral format. Practical work is being carried out.”